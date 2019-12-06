Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker’s Richard E. Grant Says He Took Inspiration From Peter Cushing’s Grand Moff Tarkin

Star Wars fans are only two weeks away from finally seeing The Rise of Skywalker on the big screen and discovering the ending to the Skywalker Saga, which began back in 1977. The upcoming movie will feature a lot of fan-favorite characters from the original trilogy as well as the new trilogy, but there are also some exciting fresh faces appearing in the film. Richard E. Grant, the actor who received an Oscar nomination earlier this year for his role in Can You Ever Forgive Me?, will be playing Allegiant General Pryde, a high-ranking member of the First Order. Grant recently took to Twitter to share that he took inspiration from a classic Star Wars villain, Peter Cushing‘s Grand Moff Tarkin.

Took inspiration from the late, great Peter Cushing in @starwars A NEW HOPE to play Allegiant General Pryde in #RiseofSkywalker pic.twitter.com/J0ZCE7hd3Y — Richard E. Grant (@RichardEGrant) December 5, 2019

Earlier this week, Grant also shared his emotional reaction after watching the new film for the first time.

“I’ve just seen Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker and nothing prepares you for this. I cheered, I shouted, I fist-pumped the air, I cried, I stood and cheered. It’s absolutely everything that you hoped it was going to be. I’m so proud to be in it, and I can’t wait for you to see it,” Grant said.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is set to star a returning Daisy Ridley, Adam Driver, John Boyega, Oscar Isaac, Lupita Nyong’o, Domhnall Gleeson, Kelly Marie Tran, Joonas Suotamo, and Billie Lourd. New cast members include Naomi Ackie, Richard E. Grant, and Keri Russell, and the returning veteran actors are Mark Hamill, Anthony Daniels, Billy Dee Williams, and Ian McDiarmid as the Emperor. According to the director, J.J. Abrams, Leia will be featured in the film using unreleased footage of Carrie Fisher from Star Wars: The Force Awakens.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is expected to hit theatres on December 20th.