Exclusive Preview: The Moviemaking Magic of Star Wars: Ships and Battles

We’re just days away from the debut of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, and it’s already reigniting a love for a galaxy far, far away in fans of all ages. There are certainly quite a lot of elements of the Star Wars franchise that fans have grown to know and love, including the array of vehicles and spacecraft that have been established over the years. Later this week, Abrams Books for Young Readers is debuting a new collectible book on that very subject, which is titled The Moviemaking Magic of Star Wars: Ships and Battles. In anticipation of the book’s release, ComicBook.com has an exclusive look at what the book will entail, including in-depth looks at the Death Star, Rey’s Speeder, and Podracers.

The immersive and interactive book takes viewers behind the scenes of the Star Wars universe, and reveals how so many of the iconic vehicles were created. Readers can expect to see concept sketches, molds, digital imagery, and more from the Star Wars galaxy, including a sneak peek at some of The Rise of Skywalker‘s vehicles. There also will be special interactive elements throughout the book, including six-page booklets, accordion folds, and flaps.

The Moviemaking Magic of Star Wars: Ships and Battles is written by New York Times bestselling author Landry Walker, who previously also wrote the Star Wars Encyclopedia of Starfighters and Other Vehicles. He also contributed to both Tales From a Galaxy Far, Far Away: Aliens and the Star Wars Adventures comic series. Outside of the Star Wars galaxy, his work includes Project Terra, Danger Club, and The Last Siege.

The Moviemaking Magic of Star Wars: Ships and Battles will be on sale starting Tuesday, December 17th. Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker will be released on December 20th.

The Death Star

Podracers

Podracers Pt. 2

Rey’s Speeder