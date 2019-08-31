Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker Synopsis Teases the Future of the Franchise

We’re less than four months away from the world premiere of the final film in the Star Wars saga, serving as the conclusion of the sequel trilogy as well as the nine-movie series that began over 40 years ago. The first trailer for Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker offered a glimpse of J.J. Abrams‘ upcoming film, but the ending laugh of Emperor Palpatine and the D23 Expo clip that featured a dark version of Rey (wielding a double-bladed red lightsaber) just raised a ton more questions. Well, as we get closer to the movie’s release date, it looks like Lucasfilm is starting to reveal more information.

The official synopsis for Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker was finally revealed, and it includes some intriguing teases of the future of the franchise that will likely continue despite the Skywalker Saga coming to a close. Check it out below:

“Lucasfilm and director J.J. Abrams join forces once again to take viewers on an epic journey to a galaxy far, far away with Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, the riveting conclusion of the seminal Skywalker saga, where new legends will be born and the final battle for freedom is yet to come. Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker opens in U.S. theaters on December 20.”

The questions of “new legends” and a final battle “yet to come” will surely weigh heavy on many fans as they try to decipher the secrets of The Rise of Skywalker.

The previous film in the franchise, Star Wars: The Last Jedi, offered many new wrinkles in the ongoing saga. And while that entry proved to be divisive among some fans, Abrams insisted that it didn’t change the story he had planned for The Rise of Skywalker.

“The story that we’re telling, the story that we started to conceive when we did The Force Awakens was allowed to continue. Episode VIII didn’t really derail anything that we were thinking about,” Abrams said to ET Canada. “But I will say that the fun of this movie is that these characters are all together on this adventure as a group. That’s the thing that I was most excited about to see, the dynamic between these characters that these amazing actors play on this desperate, seat-of-your-pants adventure. That, to me, was the most fun, having the group together.”

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker premieres in theaters on December 20th.