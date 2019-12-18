Advanced Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker Ticket Sales on Pace With The Last Jedi, Could Have $450+ Million Weekend

After more than 40 years, the Skywalker Saga will finally come to an end with Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, with the series’ sendoff reportedly on track to score a $450+ million opening weekend, according to Deadline. That figure would fall short of Star Wars: The Force Awakens‘ global opening weekend, which was $528.9 million, and more in line with 2017’s Star Wars: The Last Jedi, which opened to $450 million. With The Force Awakens being the first new Star Wars film since 2005’s Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith, it’s easy to see how it would make those numbers, while The Last Jedi marked audiences’ first glimpse at Luke Skywalker since 1983’s Star Wars: The Return of the Jedi.

When tickets went on sale for the new film, it earned more advanced ticket sales in its first 24 hours on Fandango than its predecessors, hinting at the excitement for the upcoming adventure. Those expectations have seemingly somewhat cooled, as its tickets sales with four days until its release is on par with The Last Jedi‘s tickets sales in the same time frame.

“As the journey nears its end, Skywalker is forging a new empire of fans who can’t wait to experience the terrific finale of the nine-film Skywalker series, stuffed with action, adventure, humor, heart, inspiration, new heroes, plus the welcome return of Billy Dee Williams as Lando,” Fandango managing editor Erik Davis shared. “Seeing a Star Wars film on the big screen is a family holiday tradition, and according to our survey, fans will return to the theater multiple times over the next few weeks for repeat Skywalker viewings.”

Fandango polled 1,000 millennial moviegoers and learned the following information:

91% are preparing for Skywalker by watching Last Jedi while 86% are watching Force Awakens.

83% are taking a break from social media to avoid all spoilers for Skywalker.

73% have seen every single film in the Star Wars franchise.

Nearly half plan on seeing Skywalker on the big screen at least twice during the holidays.

One number we can be sure the film won’t come close to reaching is the worldwide total of $2.8 billion, which Avengers: Endame earned earlier this year, becoming the top-grossing movie of all time.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker lands in theaters on December 20th.

