New Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker Footage Syncs Perfectly With the Cats Trailer

The newest footage from Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker broke the Internet this past weekend, giving an epic look at one of the biggest blockbusters still to come this year. Another movie that shares The Rise of Skywalker‘s release date is Universal’s take on Cats, and a new video unites them together in a hilarious way. @heathdwilliams recently shared a video on Twitter, which imagines the new The Rise of Skywalker trailer synced with Jennifer Hudson’s take on “Memory”.

the new rise of skywalker footage, but with music from the cats trailer pic.twitter.com/PbIFUxAIbH — heath (@heathdwilliams) August 26, 2019

It might not be as unintentionally-perfect as The Mandalorian killing people to Rebel Wilson’s scatting, but it’s safe to say that Cats and The Rise of Skywalker work together pretty well. The reveal of “Dark Rey” (Daisy Ridley) certainly takes on a whole new context when accompanied by Hudson declaring that “a new day has begun”.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Plot details for The Rise of Skywalker still remain a bit of a mystery, outside of the fact that it is set to be an epic conclusion to the “Skywalker Saga”.

“J.J. [Abrams] had told me and then I read the script, and then it was sort of shifting.” Ridley said in an interview earlier this year. “The ending was always pretty similar, and then I was told there was a new, I guess, a slightly different beat added that I was told, which was awesome. Because it’s nice to be told a thing, and then you can experience it with the filmmaker. But also, we don’t always know how it’s going to turn out. We did the thing on this side of the camera, but we don’t know how it’s going to turn out. So I’m as excited to see it as everyone else.”

“Our movie was not just following what we had started [with The Force Awakens], it was following what we had started and then had been advanced by someone else [with Star Wars: The Last Jedi]. So there was that, and, finally, it was resolving nine movies,” Abrams shared in an interview back in April. “While there are some threads of larger ideas and some big-picture things that had been conceived decades ago and a lot of ideas that Lawrence Kasdan and I had when we were doing Episode VII, the lack of absolute inevitability, the lack of a complete structure for this thing, given the way it was being run, was an enormous challenge.”

What do you think of the Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker trailer with Cats music? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker and Cats will both arrive in theaters on December 20th.