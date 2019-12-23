Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga 27-Disc 4K Blu-ray Box Set Leaks

Star Wars fans may soon be able to own the entire Skywalker saga in 4k with a single Blu-ray set. The Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga 27-disc 4k Blu-ray set appeared briefly on Amazon before being removed. Lucasfilm probably has a grander announcement planned for the set, but would rather focus on promoting Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker‘s theatrical run first. A photo of the box set shows the Death Star on the exterior facade. The discs are housed in a flipbook featuring artwork from each of the films, similar to the Star Wars: The Complete Saga Blu-ray set released in 2011. The listing suggested a March 2020 release. UPDATE: The set is a Best Buy exclusive – pre-orders are live now.

The new Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga box set would include all nine episodic Star Wars films, including the prequel trilogy (Star Wars: The Phantom Menace, Star Wars: Attack of the Clones, Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith), the original trilogy (Star Wars: A New Hope, Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back, Star Wars: Return of the Jedi), and the sequel trilogy (Star Wars: The Force Awakens, Star Wars: The Last Jedi, Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker). This would make it the definitive Star Wars viewing experience, on par with Marvel’s The Infinity Saga box set from earlier this year.

In co-writing and directing Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, JJ Abrams hoped to give the Skywalker saga a suitable end that tied all nine films together. He discussed the challenges inherent in that effort in a previous interview. “Endings are the thing that scare me the most,” Abrams said. “This is about bringing this thing to a close in a way that is emotional and meaningful and also satisfying in terms of actually answering [as many] questions as possible. So if years from now, someone’s watching these movies, all nine of them, they’re watching a story that is as cohesive as possible.”

Abrams chose to bring back Emperor Palpatine, the villain of the original trilogy, to help tie the entire saga together. “Some people feel like we shouldn’t revisit the idea of Palpatine, and I completely understand that,” Abrams says in an interview with Empire Magazine. “But if you’re looking at the nine films as one story, I don’t know many books where the last few chapters have nothing to do with those that have come before. If you look at the first eight films, all the set-ups of what we’re in IX are there in plain view.”

Do you look forward to owning the Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga box set? Let us know in the comments. Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is now playing in theaters.

