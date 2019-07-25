Save 30% on This Gorgeous New Star Wars Pop-Up Book

The upcoming book Star Wars: The Ultimate Pop-Up Galaxy is the latest masterpiece from paper engineer Matthew Reinhart and artist Kevin Wilson, who delivered the spectacular Harry Potter: A Pop-Up Guide to Hogwarts last year. This time, you’ll be interacting with iconic moments from the Star Wars saga in the form of five different 360-degree 3D dioramas. The image above illustrates what they’ll look like when fully unveiled.

At the time of writing, Star Wars: The Ultimate Pop-Up Galaxy is available to pre-order on Amazon for $59.97, which is 30% off the list price. Keep in mind that you won’t be charged until the book ships (just before October 22nd), and you’ll lock in the discount for the duration. If it goes a little bit lower, you’ll automatically get that discount too. While you’re at it, you might want to check out The Art of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker and Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker – The Visual Dictionary, which are both available to pre-order now as well.

The official description for Star Wars: The Ultimate Pop-Up Galaxy reads:

“From the war-torn battlefields of the Clone Wars to the rebels’ last stand over the Death Star and the Resistance’s climactic clash with the First Order on Crait, this one-of-a-kind pop-up book takes fans on a unique interactive adventure that brings the Star Wars saga to life in a whole new way.

Featuring the most iconic moments from the entire saga rendered as ingenious pop-up creations, Star Wars: The Ultimate Pop-Up Galaxy allows fans to interact with the action, launching rebel snowspeeders against AT-AT walkers, helping the Millennium Falcon escape First Order pursuers on Jakku, and more. Presented in a dynamic 360-degree format that enables the action to be viewed from all sides, the book also opens up to form a displayable 3D diorama of the entire saga.

Packed with amazing Star Wars moments and hidden surprises to discover, Star Wars: The Ultimate Pop-Up Galaxy represents a whole new level of sophistication and interactivity in pop-up books and is guaranteed to thrill fans of all ages.”

