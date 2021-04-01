Star Wars: Thrawn Ascendancy Novel Trilogy to Conclude This Year

✖

Out of all of the characters and canon that have been introduced in the Star Wars novels, none have made an impact quite like Grand Admiral Thrawn. The Imperial villain's story has been told sporadically across the past two decades, and has even been officially canonized in recent years. At the moment, Thrawn fans have been able to experience his latest story in the Star Wars: Thrawn Ascendancy trilogy — and now we know when and how that will come to an end. On Thursday, Star Wars revealed the first details for Star Wars: Thrawn Ascendancy, Lesser Evil, the third and final chapter in his origin tale. The novel is expected to be released on November 16th, and you can check out the official cover and synopsis for it below.

(Photo: Star Wars)

"The fate of the Chiss Ascendancy hangs in the balance in the epic finale of the Star Wars: Thrawn Ascendancy trilogy from bestselling author Timothy Zahn. For thousands of years The Chiss Ascendancy has been an island of calm, a center of power, and a beacon of integrity. Led by the Nine Ruling Families, their leadership stands as a bulwark of stability against the Chaos of the Unknown Regions.

But that stability has been eroded by a cunning foe that winnows away trust and loyalty in equal measure. Bonds of fidelity have given way to lines of division among the families. Despite the efforts of the Expansionary Defense Fleet, the Ascendancy slips closer and closer toward civil war.

The Chiss are no strangers to war. Their mythic status in the Chaos was earned through conflict and terrible deeds, some long buried. Until now. To ensure the Ascendancy’s future, Thrawn will delve deep into its past, uncovering the dark secrets surrounding the ascension of the First Ruling Family. But the truth of a family’s legacy is only as strong as the legend that supports it. Even if that legend turns out to be a lie.

To secure the salvation of the Ascendancy, is Thrawn willing to sacrifice everything? Including the only home he has ever known?"

The novel's debut comes as Thrawn has been gradually alluded to in the live-action Star Wars universe, even being name-dropped in Season 2 of Star Wars: The Mandalorian. While Thrawn has yet to properly make his live-action debut, reports have indicated that it could happen sooner than later.

As mentioned above, Star Wars: Thrawn Ascendancy: Lesser Evil will be released on November 16th wherever books are sold.