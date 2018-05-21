Star Wars: Author Teases More ‘Thrawn’ Novels on the Way

Grand Admiral Thrawn debuted in a series of novels in the ’90s from author Timothy Zahn which now fall under the Star Wars Legends mythology, yet was revived in Star Wars Rebels and another novel, Thrawn, from Zahn. During a recent convention appearance, Zahn claimed he had more Thrawn novels on the way, though he can’t begin working on them until Star Wars: Episode IX is completed.

Zahn says he has two more Thrawn books on his deal, but they are in limbo as episode 9 gets finalized #CCROnt #StarWars pic.twitter.com/TpaPzQt49D — Parks And Cons (@ParksAndCons) May 19, 2018

Thrawn’s last canonical appearance was the series finale of Star Wars Rebels, with the events of Zahn’s two stories reportedly being set between the final episode and the events between Return of the Jedi and The Last Jedi. Lucasfilm currently has plans for a live-action TV series with Jon Favreau, a trilogy of films with Rian Johnson, and a series of films with Game of Thrones co-creators David Benioff and D.B. Weiss. Understandably, the Lucasfilm Story Group would like to close the book on the Skywalker Saga with Episode IX and it’s many other planned storylines before beginning to explore Thrawn and his role in the saga.

Luckily, Thrawn fans are getting an all-new novel this summer which will partner the Grand Admiral with Darth Vader. The synopsis of Thrawn: Alliances is as follows:

“Grand Admiral Thrawn and Darth Vader ally against a threat to the Empire in this new novel from bestselling author Timothy Zahn. The sequel to New York Times bestseller Thrawn, Thrawn: Alliances will continue to follow the rise of Grand Admiral Thrawn to the heights of Imperial power—and accompany him into the past, witnessing his first encounter with the man who will one day become Darth Vader.”

Fans will be relieved to discover there are many more Thrawn stories on the way, as the finale of Star Wars Rebels seemingly saw the demise of the character, though producer Dave Filoni confirmed that the Chiss did survive the devastating encounter.

“I thought a lot about that… It’s one of those things that you go ‘Oh boy, I love the idea of an end credits scene!’” Filoni revealed to Rebels Recon about including a teaser hinting at Thrawn’s survival. “But as tempting as that is, I [decided that] if I cover that, then I want to do it right, and I don’t want to commit to things right now because things might change. So I have a lot of theories about it and what I think happens and where they are. I’ll say this much: they’re not dead. Both of them survive, both Ezra and Thrawn I would say survive it.”

Thrawn: Alliances hits shelves on June 26th.

