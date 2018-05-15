This ‘Star Wars’ TIE Fighter Smartphone Car Mount is Clever

You have lots of choices when it comes to smartphone car mounts, but how many of them are TIE Fighter-shaped Star Wars car mounts? The answer is just one – and here it is. Clearly, that makes it the best.

If you were immediately sold on this wondrous TIE Fighter-shaped car mount, you can pick it up here for $16.99 with free shipping. If you MUST know the details, it has a 90-degree viewing rotation and can accommodate phones up to 3-inches wide. It’s also a vent mount, so if your car doesn’t have a configuration that would work, it might be time to trade it in and get one that does. This TIE Fighter car mount is that important. Pre-order quantities are limited on these, so grab one while you can.

In related news, the TIE Fighter car mount was released alongside this Star Wars Han Solo in carbonite power bank which is available here for $24.99 with free shipping. It features a 4000mAh capacity, 2USB outputs, and it charges via micro USB. It’s the perfect way to charge your smartphone on the road – but it isn’t your only option.

ThinkGeek has a series of USB car chargers that would be an ideal companion to your TIE Fighter mount. The R2-D2 version is available here for $24.99 (17% off), the Death Star version is available here for $24.99 (17% off), and the BB-8 version is available here for $39.99. The full list of features for the R2-D2 version are as follows:

• R2-D2 USB Car Charger

• A ThinkGeek creation and exclusive!

• Officially-licensed Star Wars merchandise

• Compatible with anything that charges via USB (iPhones, smartphones, iPads, tablets, GPSes, etc.) as long as you have the cable

• Two (2) USB charging ports

• Each port provides 2.1 Amps (enough to charge 2 tablets simultaneously)

• R2-D2’s dome rotates and lights up; he whistles and beeps (when power is connected and when your device begins to charge; force him to animate by pressing his center button which turns power to the ports on; sounds cannot be turned off)

• Flexible arms allow you to customize him to best fit your vehicle’s cupholder

• Blue/red LED inside the front radar eye lens indicates USB port power status

• Dimensions: 5 1/2″ tall, 3 1/2″ wide at widest, 2″ diameter at bottom (to fit cupholder), cable 36″ long

• Includes: R2 unit with 2 USB ports, 12V vehicle power adapter (cigarette lighter)



