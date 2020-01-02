The Internet Is Furiously Debating What It Takes To Be A Real Star Wars Fan

If Star Wars fans thought that the wide, divisive, divide within the fandom would end with The Last Jedi, boy were they wrong! Now that Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is out, it’s pretty clear that Star Wars fans are just as split over the final film in the Sequel Trilogy as they were about its predecessor. In the midst of all that division, the discourse online between fans has been just as volatile, with Last Jedi loyalists and Rise of Skywalker lovers constantly digging into one another. In fact, the flame-war has raged so hot that now the debate has turned to who and what even qualifies for the title of “Star Wars fan.”

If you want to jump down that rabbit hole, just scroll below to see how Star Wars viewers are debating what it takes to be a bonafide fan of the franchise, after The Rise of Skywalker:

Do You Even Star Wars, Bro????

Seeing the Star Wars movies does not make you a Star Wars fan.



Actual Star Wars fans have done some of the following:

* Read the novelizations

* Read books in the EU

* Read new canon books

* Read some comics

* Watched the animated shows

* Participated in SW discussion groups. — Ed Powell (@DrEdPowell) January 2, 2020

This is Toxic Fandom in a Nutshell

As a guy who has done all those things, and written a bunch of Star Wars comics, I’m here to tell you that you’re a Star Wars fan if you like Star Wars.



That’s it.



Period.



(This kind of fandom gatekeeping is toxic and embarrassing.) https://t.co/3R4UNzOOWS — Ron Marz (@ronmarz) January 2, 2020

The Finer Details

Oh, you’re a Star Wars fan? Name every one of Vader’s lil robotic toes pic.twitter.com/6wxqgkUPn0 — Shitty Star Wars Posts (@SW_takes) January 2, 2020

F*ck Yo Resume!

Hi, I have done all these things, including moderating a message board and running a fan blog and this guy is full of shit.



All you need to be a #StarWars fan is like some #StarWars. Not even all of it! (There is SO MUCH!)



Your “fan resume” means nothing. pic.twitter.com/OFoIyCEjDK — Dunc (@clubjade) January 2, 2020

True Fans Have Spoken

You’re not a real #StarWars fan if you put parameters on what makes a real Star Wars fan. pic.twitter.com/ZLrH4ta8hQ — Karen (@Khallion) January 2, 2020

Cha-Cha Fandom

Seeing the Star Wars movies does not make you a Star Wars fan.



Actual Star Wars fans have done some of the following:

* Slide to the left

* Slide to the right

* Take it back now y’all

* One hop this time

* Right foot let’s stomp

* Left foot let’s stomp

* Cha cha real smooth https://t.co/VbV9aNaaSL — ben mekler (@benmekler) January 2, 2020

Cult Rules

To be a Star Wars fan you must first



• Bath in wine from Skywalker Ranch

• Have the entire catalogue of legends memorized

• Embark on a pilgrimage to Galaxy Edge by foot

• Can recite the Christmas Special backwards

• Been punch in the face by a Lucasfilm employee — Lynn *Sky* Walker (@lynnyneal) January 2, 2020

It’s All About Baby Yoda

Listen up, you’re not a real Star Wars fan if:



-You don’t like baby Yoda



-You don’t love baby Yoda



-You wouldnt risk everything for baby Yoda



-You wouldnt burn down everything for baby Yoda



-baby Yoda — The MandaTORIan (@ToriFett) January 2, 2020

Even Non-Fans Agree

Not a Star Wars fan. I literally only like Clone Wars and the Ewok movies… and I know this is 100% BS. — Jan Arrah (@JanArrah) January 2, 2020

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is now in theaters.