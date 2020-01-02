Star Wars

The Internet Is Furiously Debating What It Takes To Be A Real Star Wars Fan

If Star Wars fans thought that the wide, divisive, divide within the fandom would end with The […]

If Star Wars fans thought that the wide, divisive, divide within the fandom would end with The Last Jedi, boy were they wrong! Now that Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is out, it’s pretty clear that Star Wars fans are just as split over the final film in the Sequel Trilogy as they were about its predecessor. In the midst of all that division, the discourse online between fans has been just as volatile, with Last Jedi loyalists and Rise of Skywalker lovers constantly digging into one another. In fact, the flame-war has raged so hot that now the debate has turned to who and what even qualifies for the title of “Star Wars fan.”

If you want to jump down that rabbit hole, just scroll below to see how Star Wars viewers are debating what it takes to be a bonafide fan of the franchise, after The Rise of Skywalker:

Do You Even Star Wars, Bro????

Not surprisingly, the first test of a “real” Star Wars fans is just how much of the franchise they’ve experienced. If you haven’t read the novels, comics, or watched the animated series… SPOILER: You don’t qualify (according to this guy)! 

This is Toxic Fandom in a Nutshell

In the opinion of comics writer Ron Marz, the previous tweet in this list is a pretty spot-on example of why the term “toxic fandom” gets thrown around so much these days… 

The Finer Details

This Star Wars account is having fun with that first pretentious tweet about fandom gatekeeping by showing us just how inane the rules for fan qualification can get. 

F*ck Yo Resume!

This Star Wars geek straight-up calls out the notion of a fandom resume, stating (in no uncertain terms) that the entire concept is ridiculous. (Narrator: “It was.”)

True Fans Have Spoken

According to some fans, the only thing that can disqualify you from being a Star Wars fan are rules about who can be a fan. We have spoken. 

Cha-Cha Fandom

This Star Wars is just flat-out having fun with these pretentious views. Is there anything the “Cha-Cha Slide” can’t fix? 

Cult Rules

While this is definitely satire, there’s great truth in it. A lot of what these “super fans” want as requirements for fandom sound like a cult. 

It’s All About Baby Yoda

I mean, at this point, loving Baby Yoda is pretty much THE only requirement for Star Wars fandom. Just ask all those bandwagoners who only started getting into the series when Baby Yoda memes took over the Internet. 

Even Non-Fans Agree

Even viewers who very much do NOT want to call themselves Star Wars fans, agree: rules for fandom are total B.S. 

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is now in theaters. But only real fans are allowed to see it. ?

