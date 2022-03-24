Star Wars Vintage Collection ’96 Collector Con Exclusive Figures Are Up for Pre-Order

Hasbro’s recent Star Wars Fan Celebration event has revealed several new releases in their The Vintage Collection and The Black Series Gaming Greats lineups – all of which are exclusives. These releases include Vintage Collection figures that are based on figures that Kenner produced in 1996, and The Black Series Gaming Greats figures inspired by Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order and Star Wars: Republic Commando video games.

A breakdown of the releases can be found below complete with pre-order links. A gallery of images will follow. Note that The Vintage Collection figures will be available to pre-order today March 24th at Walmart as part of their latest Collector Con event. The Gaming Greats The Black Series figures lauched at GameStop on, March 17th.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The Vintage Collection Walmart Exclusives:

The Black Series GameStop Exclusives:

Star Wars The Black Series 6-Inch Gaming Greats 13Th Battalion Trooper Figure – Pre-order at GameStop

Star Wars The Black Series 6-Inch Gaming Greats Rc-1140 (Fixer) Figure – Pre-Order at GameStop

Again, you can take a look at the individual figures in the gallery below. You can keep tabs on the latest and greatest Star Wars releases from Hasbro can be found here.

Star Wars The Vintage Collection 3.75-Inch Stormtrooper Figure

Star Wars The Vintage Collection 3.75-Inch R2-D2 Figure

Star Wars The Vintage Collection 3.75-Inch Bespin Security Guard (Helder Spinoza) Figure

Star Wars The Vintage Collection 3.75-Inch Bespin Security Guard (Isdam Edian) Figure

Star Wars The Vintage Collection 3.75-Inch Imperial Gunner Figure

Star Wars The Black Series 6-Inch Gaming Greats 13Th Battalion Trooper Figure

Star Wars The Black Series 6-Inch Gaming Greats Rc-1140 (Fixer) Figure