Star Wars: The Vintage Collection Doctor Aphra Figure Set is Coming to SDCC

Hasbro has announced that they’re bringing a Star Wars: The Vintage Collection Doctor Aphra 3-Pack to San Diego Comic-Con when it kicks off on July 19th. Doctor Aphra, from Marvel’s Star Wars comics, was the winner of last year’s fan choice poll for the recently-relaunched Vintage Collection.

The 3.75-inch figure set will retail for $49.99 and include Doctor Aphra’s killer droids 0-0-0, and BT-1. Now, here’s the thing – if you can’t make it to Hasbro Booth #3329 at SDCC this year, there is a small chance that you will be able to grab it right here at HasbroToyShop.com sometime after the show. If you are dilgent about checking back in after SDCC concludes, you might be lucky enough to get your hands on one. The official description reads:

“Celebrate the legacy of STAR WARS with premium, highly-detailed 3.75-inch scale figures and vehicles from THE VINTAGE COLLECTION! Imagine the adventures of the STAR WARS comic universe with these 3.75-inch-scale DOCTOR APHRA, 0-0-0 (TRIPLE ZERO), and BT-1 (BEETEE) figures that feature premium deco across multiple points of articulation and design inspired by the DOCTOR APHRA comics. Includes 3 figures and 3 accessories.”

For the uninitiated, Doctor Aphra first appeared in the Star Wars: Darth Vader comic series from Marvel, but graduated to an ongoing series from Kieron Gillen and Kev Walker in 2016. The series takes place between Star Wars: Episode IV A New Hope and Star Wars: Episode V The Empire Strikes Back, and follows rogue archaeologist Aphra and her killer droids as she hunts down treasures. Think of her as an an anti-hero Indiana Jones with two sidekicks that are basically deadly versions of C-3PO and R2-D2.

Sound good? Of course it does. Get yourself caught up on the Doctor Aphra series here.

Speaking of the new Vintage Collection, the very first first major Vintage Collection releases since 2012 are shipping now packaged individually or as a collector’s set. You can order them all right here. The lineup includes:

