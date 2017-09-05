A ‘Star Wars’ Wampa Cave Snow Globe Makes Perfect Sense

Ordinarily, I would say that the first week of September is a bit too early to start getting into the holiday spirit, but this Star Wars Wampa cave snow globe already has me thinking about sitting in front of a cozy fire with egg nog.
Note: If you purchase one of the awesome products featured here, we may earn a commission.
Videos by ComicBook.com
Indeed, all previous snow globes are prelude to this. The Star Wars Wampa cave snow globe is available to order now, and I suggest you grab it early because they will probably be difficult to find the closer we get to Christmas. Now all I need is this rug and this sweater to complete my vision. Check out ThinkGeek’s official description for the snow globe below, along with a gallery of images.
We’re going to be honest here: we squeed when we first unboxed this product. Our excitement might have drawn other employees over to look. There are SO many little details. “Oh look! Luke’s lightsaber is in the snow!” “I love how the ice of the cave starts on the inside of the globe and continues outside it.” “OMG. THERE’S A DEAD TAUNTAUN ON THE SIDE.”
A Hoth snow globe just makes sense. And this Star Wars Wampa Cave Snow Globe created by our GeekLabs team is magnificent. It perfectly captures the tense atmosphere of the cave scene while still being a flippin’ snow globe. Watch the snow gently settle around Luke in what looks like a hopeless situation. And the Tauntaun isn’t gory so it’s appropriate for all ages. Stick it behind your little holiday village diorama as a reminder to the elves and reindeer not to wander out alone.
Product Specifications:
• Star Wars Wampa Cave Snow Globe
• Officially-licensed Star Wars merchandise
• A ThinkGeek creation & exclusive
• Recreates the scene from The Empire Strikes Back
• The perfect addition to your holiday village
• Protective feet on the base to prevent scratches
• Materials: Resin and glass
• Imported
• Dimensions: 6 1/2″ wide x 6″ tall x 5 1/2″ deep
• Weight: 2.8 lbs.
• Ages 14+