Star Wars X-Wing Second Edition Announced

X-Wing fans have plenty to be happy about today, as Fantasy Flight Games just announced an all-new second edition.

X-Wing’s gameplay will be “refined across the board, improving the game’s flow and refocusing on the physical act of flying starships.” There will also be a focus on strengthening faction identities in the game, giving each faction more unique abilities and tactics for players to utilize in combat. Fantasy Flight promises that these new additions will appeal to both long-time players and those new to the game, but that’s not even the most exciting part.

Among the gameplay, improvements Fantasy Flight will be allowing players to “use the Force” in interesting ways. The Force has always been crucial to the overall Star Wars universe, and now it will be just as crucial to X-Wing. As far as overall playability, the team said they have addressed a number of ease of play items for the first edition in second, and that second edition is a great entry point for new players.

Favorite parts of second edition:

Simone: Movable S-foils

Frank: Putting 5 years of experience into making it better

Max: Building it from the ground up and applying 5 years of learning

Zach: The app, for a truly tailored experience — Fantasy Flight Games (@FFGames) May 1, 2018

Fantasy Flight also announced the official X-Wing squad-builder app, which will allow players to put together and assemble their squadrons as well as manage their overall collections in one convenient app. Players will be able to adjust point costs for ships and upgrades as well as upgrade slots over the course of a single event, tournament season, or entire season of a campaign within the app.

For those who don’t like to rely on tethered apps in your tabletop experiences, the developers did say that downloadable point lists will be available for those who prefer not to use it or have spotty internet.

You’ll be able to buy the X-Wing Second Edition Core Set, which will include three fully assembled and painted ships along with all the cards, movement tools, tokens, and dice that players will need to get started. Several expansions will also be launched alongside the core set, as well as Conversion Kits for your old sets. Players can adapt their first-edition ships for play in second edition by grabbing a Galactic Empire, Rebel Alliance, or Scum and Villainy Conversion Kit, so no need to put those old ships in your closet never to see the light of day.

The X-Wing Second Edition Core Set, X-Wing Expansions, and X-Wing Conversion Kits will all be available starting in Quarter 3 of this year.