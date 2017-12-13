Star Wars: Frank Oz Comments On Possibility Of Yoda Standalone Movie

Star Wars is as popular as its ever been, and Disney Pictures and Lucasfilm are squeezing as much out of that popularity as they possibly can with new installments of the Star Wars saga, spinoffs, and an entirely new trilogy.

One standalone movie being considered, according to rumors, would focus on the Jedi Master Yoda. So what does Frank Oz, the actor who animated and provided the voice for Yoda, think of the idea?

“Yeah, he is going to,” Oz jokingly told Yahoo. “He is going to. He’s going to be a chorus girl. He’s changing sex. He will become — he won’t kick that high, I think he’s a little too old for the extensions, but he’s going to do his best.”

Oz avoided saying anything more serious about the possibility of a Yoda spinoff for fear of arresting the narrative.

“I think I’m not going to talk about Yoda here,” he said. “I think that’s all I’m going to say! … And by the way, I’m happy to talk about Yoda another time. It’s just that if I get into Yoda, then all of a sudden this will be The Yoda Story. And I mean, I think I’ve given you enough of a scoop with the chorus girl thing.”

The next Star Wars Story standalone movie to be released will be Solo: A Star Wars Story, a prequel focused on young Han Solo prior to the smuggler joining the Rebel Alliance. The same report that suggested a Yoda standalone movie was being considered also confirmed that a film focused on Obi-Wan Kenobi would be the next standalone put into production, and we now have an idea when. A film focused on the popular bounty hunter Boba Fett is also rumored to be in development.

Yoda was first introduced in The Empire Strikes Back. The exiled Jedi helped Luke Skywalker complete his Jedi training. Luke will take on a similar role in teaching Rey the ways of the Force in Star Wars: The Last Jedi.

The next Star Wars movie to hit theaters is Star Wars: The Last Jedi, opening December 15th. Solo: A Star Wars Story is scheduled for a May 25, 2018, release. Star Wars: Episode IX will be released December 20, 2019.