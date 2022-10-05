Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi Releases Poster for Disney+ Series

The early origins of Ahsoka and Count Dooku are teased on the new poster for Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi. Star Wars Celebration brought the official announcement of the series, which will include six Original shorts. Other characters from across the Star Wars prequels appearing in Tales of the Jedi includes Qui-Gon Jinn (with Liam Neeson returning to voice the character), Mace Windu, and Anakin Skywalker. Fans will get to see Count Dooku while he was still a Jedi, as well as a young Ahsoka Tano. Many of these characters can be seen on the Tales of the Jedi poster, which also lists its Disney+ release date as October 26th.

"Two stories of fate. One destiny," the tweet from the official Star Wars Twitter account reads. "#TalesoftheJedi, six Original shorts from Star Wars, are streaming October 26 only on @DisneyPlus."

"When I fly back and forth working on The Mandalorian, I'd write stories on the plane to pass the time. And I got this story," Dave Filoni said at the Star Wars Celebration panel. "I wanted to explore some characters...and base them in ideas I had while making The Clone Wars...that wouldn't be a full show." The series will be a variety of shorts with three of them specifically focusing on Ahsoka. Others will include episodes set within the Jedi Temple, and a reunion between Anakin and Ahsoka.

The show first hit the radar for fans after rumors in early May led to its discussion. A now-deleted panel scheduled revealed the show's title to netizens, and the name was immediately familiar. After all, Dark Horse Comics once published a miniseries under the same title, and the anthology was one of the first to dig into the Jedi Order's longstanding divide with the Sith.

(Photo: Disney+)

A trailer for Tales of the Jedi was released at D23 Expo. Ashley Eckstein, who has voiced Ahsoka across her animated appearances, previously spoke to ComicBook.com about the live-action Star Wars: Ahsoka series as well as Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi and how she's excited to see the character's fanbase continue to grow.

"I think I'm just excited for more Ahsoka, because Ahsoka is a character that is so universally loved and celebrated by everyone, and by all of Star Wars fandom," Eckstein explained. "Everyone loves Ahsoka. She just represents all that is good. She represents all that is light and all that is hopeful. I'm just excited for more stories because she means so much to people. This is a character that is changing lives and saving lives. I say that as a fact, because as the voice of Ahsoka, I am constantly out there at conventions and events and even online. Pretty much on a daily basis, I get a personal story of how Ahsoka has either changed someone's life or saved someone's life. There's very few characters that do that."

"So, as with more stories with Ahsoka, that means more people are going to be introduced to her, and more people are going to go back and watch Clone Wars and watch Rebels and watch The Mandalorian and watch the new live action Ahsoka series or watch Tales of the Jedi," Eckstein continued. "And she's going to touch so many more lives. That's so important because our fandom, these stories, they change people. I'm just honored to be a part [of it]. A member of team Tano, a member of this team, of this character that just touches so many lives. And so, I'm just excited. It's an exciting time to be an Ahsoka fan."

All six episodes of Tales of the Jedi premiere on Wednesday, October 26th.