The Book of Boba Fett: SPOILER Breaks Silence on Star Wars Debut

The Book of Boba Fett‘s third episode was released on Disney+ today, and it featured some unexpected appearances. Not only was Emmy-nominated character actor Stephen Root in the episode as Lortha Peel, but “Chapter 3: The Streets of Mos Espa” also featured Yellowjackets star Sophie Thatcher as Drash. However, we were especially excited to see Danny Trejo pop up in the episode. Trejo has over 400 acting credits to his name, but he’s known best for working with Robert Rodriguez, who is an executive producer and director on the newest Star Wars series. The latest episode featured a brand new rancor, the monster fans grew to love in Return of the Jedi, and Trejo played the Rancor Keeper. He took to Twitter today to celebrate his debut.

“Guess who’s a Rancor Keeper?,” Trejo posted on Twitter. You can check out the tweet below:

Videos by ComicBook.com

Guess who's a Rancor Keeper?https://t.co/hYuHEjrTAE — Danny Trejo (@officialDannyT) January 12, 2022

Trejo isn’t the only Rodriguez staple to make an appearance on The Book of Boba Fett. The director himself cameoed in the show’s premiere as Dokk Strass, the Trandoshan who presents Fett with a Wookiee pelt as tribute.

“Boba was my favorite, so I was really excited I got to do that and just do him,” Rodriguez previously shared with ComicBook.com. “I want to give him a showcase because I was 12 when Empire Strikes Back came out and they were talking Boba Fett before the movie came out. The marketing was really pushing him, so you really thought he was gonna have a huge role in it, so I really wanted to satisfy that need for more Boba in this.”

The Book of Boba Fett is set to have four more episodes, and Temuera Morrison (Boba Fett) previously teased an exciting finale, which will hit Disney+ on February 9th. In a joint interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Ming-Na Wen (Fennec Shand) stopped Morrison from revealing too much about “Chapter 7” ahead of its debut. “Yes, full of surprises. The Book of Boba ‘full of surprises’ series,” Morrison quipped. “Yeah, we’ve got some good stuff coming up. Ooh, wait till episode seven, wow!”

Were you excited to see Danny Trejo in The Book of Boba Fett? Did you like that he played a Rancor Keeper? Tell us your thoughts in the comments!

New episodes of The Book of Boba Fett premiere Wednesdays on Disney+.

If you haven’t signed up for Disney+ yet, you can try it out here. Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.