Star Wars: The Last Jedi Won’t Reveal Much of Finn’s Past

Following the destruction of the Empire at the end of Return of the Jedi, the First Order had to pursue new methods to recruit Stormtroopers into the military. Finn, played by John Boyega, was an unwilling member of this military force, seeking the help of Poe Dameron to help him escape. In The Last Jedi, we’ll see a glimpse of how Finn ended up in the nefarious organization, but according to Boyega, we shouldn’t expect all the answers.

“Yeah, definitely,” Boyega told Entertainment Weekly about whether or not audiences will ever discover the character’s past. “But it’s not explored in depth in Episode VIII. But he definitely has a past that is troubled. … I don’t know how all that’s going to play out.”

Much like Finn himself, the audience was thrown into a world they didn’t entirely understand, with the character being one of the few reflections of being thrown in over your head. We knew Finn was taken from his family to be a soldier for the First Order, with FN-2187 being the only name he ever knew.

“We will learn more about his past and where he came from, and potentially why he made the decision [to escape] that he made,” Boyega teased. “I’m also very curious. The question that needs to be answered is why he decided to leave as a Stormtrooper in the first place. We will find out just a little bit more about him.”

The actor also hinted, “The big thematic push and pull in the movie is the past and what role the past has in moving us forward into the future.”

With the amount of mystery around Rey’s parents, we can assume The Last Jedi will explore those themes, but we will have to wait until Episode IX to learn more about Finn’s history.

The Last Jedi lands in theaters December 15.

Star Wars: The Last Jedi is the second film in the new Star Wars sequel trilogy that began with Star Wars: The Force Awakens in 2015. The film will deal with Luke training Rey to become a, and possibly the last, Jedi. Meanwhile, the Resistance, including Poe Dameron and First Order defector Finn, continues to fight against the First Order, led by General Hux, while Supreme Leader Snoke and his Dark Side follower Kylo Ren continue their mysterious plot.