Star Wars: Diego Luna and Richard E. Grant to Appear on ‘The Late Late Show’ This Week

The Late Late Show with James Corden is headed to a galaxy far far away this week.

According to a new report from Broadway World, Star Wars: Episode IX‘s Richard E. Grant and Rogue One: A Star Wars Story‘s Diego Luna will be appearing on the CBS late-night show this week. Unfortunately, the pair won’t be on the couch together, with Grant’s appearance on Wednesday, November 14th and Luna’s on Thursday, November 15th.

Luna’s appearance on The Late Late Show certainly comes at an interesting time, as it was recently revealed that Luna will be starring in a Rogue One prequel series following his character, Cassian Andor. While the actor will probably be on The Late Late Show to promote his role in Narcos: Mexico, which debuts on Netflix later that week, fans will have to wait and see if his return to Star Wars gets brought up.

(Hey, maybe they’ll mention Jabba the Hutt too.)

Details are almost less well known about Grant’s role in the Star Wars universe, with him being just one of several new actors joining Episode IX. While some fans briefly believed that Grant would be playing Grand Admiral Thrawn, the actor soon confirmed that that wasn’t the case. But as it turns out, the actor is pretty darn excited about the time he will be spending in the Star Wars realm.

“J.J. [Abrams] was sitting with Daisy Ridley and said, ‘Hey! Great. Come in. So you’re gonna do it?’ and I said, ‘Do what?’” Grant shared of getting the role. “And at this point the room went upside-down and I’m sure he was telling me in detail what part I was playing and what the character is called. I have no memory of that whatsoever. I just kept thinking: I might be in Star Wars. I kept waiting for them to say, ‘Well you’re going to come in and stand in for somebody else because we need somebody to test your height or your age or whatever.’ But no, they kept saying ‘So you are going to do this aren’t you?’ and I said, ‘Of course I’m going to do this.’”

Will you be tuning in to see Grant and Luna on The Late Late Show? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below.