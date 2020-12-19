The Mandalorian: Ahsoka Tano Star Rosario Dawson Reacts to Finale

✖

The second season of Star Wars: The Mandalorian has come to an end and fans have been talking about "Chapter 16: The Rescue" nonstop on social media today. The episode featured an epic surprise cameo, news of another spin-off, teased a season three rivalry, and much more. It's not only fans of the show who are taking to Twitter and Instagram today to express their feelings. The show's cast is also having a blast online today! In fact, Rosario Dawson, who played Ahsoka Tano earlier in the season, posted a fun video of franchise star Pedro Pascal (Din Djarin/Mando) earlier today.

"Season 2 finale of @themandalorian got me like... I cannot stop talking about it," Dawson wrote. You can check out the video in the post below:

During the Disney Investor Day live stream last week, Lucasfilm's Kathleen Kennedy announced a slate of new Disney+ shows including a series titled Star Wars: Ahsoka, which will see Dawson continuing to play the role that originated in the animated series Star Wars: Clone Wars. The show is expected to tie in with both The Mandalorian and the upcoming Star Wars: Rangers of the New Republic.

"I'm just really glad that [Ahsoka] lived, that we've been able to continue growing with her. I think that she's so special,” Dawson previously told StarWars.com. "So many of the wonderful, awesome Jedi that we love and have gotten their stories told, are male, and you saw them older. When you got to see Anakin grow up it made such a huge difference."

She added. "I think as people grew with her and aged with her and the story, they grew themselves, and evolved. I think it gives complexity to good and bad and right and wrong in a way that we don’t always get to have story-wise. It’s just fantasy. And I think she represents something stronger than that, about will and determination and audacity and tenacity. She really has pushed herself and evolved in a way that I think her heroine story is one that is not easy to find in other spaces. It’s really cool to see her still out there on quests and having things teased about that world still being very much alive."

The first two seasons of Star Wars: The Mandalorian are now streaming on Disney+.