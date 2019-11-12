The Mandalorian’s Surprising Ending Explained

Early Tuesday morning (or late Monday night, depending on your location), the Disney+ streaming service finally launched in North America and the Netherlands, giving fans the chance to begin streaming some of their favorite movies and TV shows. The release of Disney+ also came with the premiere of The Mandalorian, the first live-action Star Wars TV series. Leading up to the debut of the series, it had been revealed that the first episode would contain some kind of major connection to the greater Star Wars universe. Sure enough, in the final moments of the pilot, The Mandalorian shows its hand, and it’s one that is sure to have all Star Wars fans interested.

WARNING: This article contains spoiler from the first episode of The Mandalorian! Continue reading at your own risk…

So the “major connection” that was teased is all about the mysterious target being tracked by Pedro Pascal’s yet-to-be-named Mandalorian. After he and IG-11 (Taika Waititi) gain access to the building where their target is being hidden, the tracking device leads them to a pod containing a baby. The twist? The baby is the same race as legendary Jedi Master, Yoda.

The baby is shown laying in his pod, long green ears and all, looking up at the bounty hunters. It’s mentioned earlier in the episode that the target is at least 50 years old, so no one was expecting to see a baby, but IG-11 explains that aging is a different process on other planets and with other races.

IG-11 is supposed to kill the child, per bounty orders, but the Mandalorian stops that from happening by shooting the droid in the head. There is clearly a reason why this baby is so important, considering just how secretive the entire mission was.

For Star Wars fans, this is a chance to finally learn more about Yoda’s race, planet, and potentially history. He has remained a fairly mysterious figure in Star Wars lore over the years, and it looks as though The Mandalorian will finally peel back the curtain a little bit.

We won’t have to wait very long to see what happens next on The Mandalorian. The second episode of the new series will arrive on Friday, November 15th.

