3 Weakest Jedi Who Survived Order 66 (& How They Did It)

When Star Wars initially depicted Order 66 on screen in Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith, it seemed as though there were likely very few survivors. In fact, although Obi-Wan Kenobi left a message warning any survivors to stay away from the Jedi Temple, it seemed unlikely that many Jedi beyond Obi-Wan and Yoda had made it out of this brutal massacre alive.

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In the years since, however, , in addition to some canon video games, have revealed many more survivors of the attack, from Cal Kestis in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor and Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order to Anakin Skywalker’s previously unknown Padawan Ahsoka Tano. Yet, not all Jedi who survived the attack were as powerful as those aforementioned characters. Some, in fact, were rather weak.

Reva Sevander

Reva Sevander was an Imperial Inquisitor introduced in the Obi-Wan Kenobi show, and it was ultimately revealed that she had survived Order 66 as a youngling, even after coming face to face with Anakin/Darth Vader himself during the slaughter, by playing dead. Because she was a youngling, she was undoubtedly among the weakest Jedi to survive—which isn’t a dig against her. She even tells Obi-Wan that she was too weak to save her friends (which, again, is fair given that she was a child).

In fact, Reva received entirely too much hate (for some reasons within the fanbase that had nothing to do with her narrative arc), and her story as a youngling survivor was actually a compelling one. Even later in her life, though, it was clear that she’d never completed her Jedi training. After all, even Uncle Owen and Aunt Beru put up a fairly good fight against her.

Grogu

He’s adorable and a brilliant addition to the Star Wars franchise, but there’s also very little doubt that Grogu was among the weakest Jedi to survive Order 66. Like Reva, Grogu was very young when this massacre took place, and because of his unique species, he was actually a baby at the time, even though he was already a few decades old. He only survived because Jedi Kelleran Beq rescued him.

Unlike Reva, though, Grogu may be developing his power considerably at this stage. He walked away from Luke’s Jedi Temple and elected to be a Mandalorian foundling rather than a Jedi Padawan. However, current hints about The Mandalorian and Grogu suggest that he has nevertheless since honed his Force abilities.

Eeko-Dio Daki

Finally, Jedi Master Eeko-Dio Daki has just been introduced as a survivor of Order 66 alongside his Padawan Devon in Star Wars: Maul – Shadow Lord. As a reversal of Reva and Grogu’s weakness when it came to Order 66, Eeko-Dio Daki is weaker because of his older age. Although Maul – Shadow Lord hasn’t explicitly stated his age, it’s clear that he’s quite old, and he seems to be slowed down because of it. Star Wars likewise hasn’t depicted the master and apprentice duo surviving Order 66, so precisely how they did so isn’t yet known.

It’s possible that Eeko-Dio Daki will be revealed to have more power in the last few episodes of Maul – Shadow Lord season 1, or possibly in season 2, but at present, he, like Reva and Grogu, seems to be among the weakest Order 66 survivors.

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