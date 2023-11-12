The Mandalorian Star Teases Star Wars Return

The SAG-AFRTRA strike is officially over, which means many actors are gearing up to get back to work. One series that is set to return is Star Wars: The Mandalorian, which released its third season earlier this year. The series is confirmed to come back for a fourth season, and it looks like Katee Sackhoff is excited to get back into her armor. The star plays Bo-Katan Kryze, who is now the leader of the newly unified Mandalore. This week, she took to social media to celebrate the end of the strike and tease her Star Wars return.

"A little Throw Back Thursday since we can talk about work again 🎉🎉 Thank you @sagaftra ❤️ and I also miss my baby while traveling.... I can't wait to be home but also put this wig on again 😘 #Bokatan #mommy #workingmom #tbt," Sackhoff wrote. You can check out her post below:

Will The Mandalorian End With Season 4?

Currently, it's unclear when Lucasfilm and Disney+ plan to end The Mandalorian, but it sounds like the show might live beyond the already-confirmed fourth season. The Inside Total Film podcast (via Games Radar) had a chat with showrunner Jon Favreau earlier this year, and he was asked if he has an ending in mind for the series and he confirmed he doesn't have a finale planned. However, it was announced during Star Wars Celebration that Dave Filoni is set to helm a movie that will follow "the escalating war between the imperials and the fledging New Republic" that culminates the Disney+ shows. It is described as a cinematic event set during The Mandalorian timeline.

"No, I don't," Favreau recently revealed when asked if he has an ending for The Mandalorian in mind. "I think the beauty of this is that it's a middle chapter of a much larger story. And though we'll have resolution over time with these characters, I think that how these characters fit into the larger scope and scale, but it's not like there's a finale that we're building to that I have in mind. Quite the contrary, I love for these stories to go on and on. And so these characters potentially could be with us for a while, and I really love telling stories in their voice, and I love the way the adventures unfold and I'm looking forward to doing much more."

