Star Wars: Fan-Favorite Character From The Mandalorian Gets Ahsoka Poster

The fourth episode of Star Wars: Ahsoka, "Fallen Jedi," was released on Disney+ this week and it featured one exciting franchise return that Star Wars fans can't stop talking about. However, the episode's big ending wasn't the only pleasant surprise. The Mandalorian's Carson Teva (Paul Sun-Hyung Lee) joined Hera Syndulla (Mary Elizabeth Winstead) in her attempt to stop Morgan Elsbeth (Diana Lee Inosanto) despite being told by the senate not to take action. Carson and a fleet of X-wing pilots geared up for a fight, but things ended quickly and badly when Morgan jumped to hyperspace. Despite an unfortunate first appearance on Ahsoka, Carson now has his own character poster.

Carson Teva first appeared in the season two episode of The Mandalorian, "Chapter 10: The Passenger." He went on to appear in three more episodes as well as one episode of The Book of Boba Fett before making his Ahsoka debut this week. "See Carson Teva in #Ahsoka, a Star Wars Original series, now streaming on @DisneyPlus," Star Wars shared on Instagram. You can view the post below:

Will Carton Teva Appear in The Mandalorian Season 4?

It's likely Castson Teva was originally going to be featured in the now-canceled Rangers of the New Republic series, a spinoff that is was planned to take place during the third and fourth seasons of The Mandalorian. While that show is no longer in the works, the fact that The Mandalorian's third season ended with Carson hiring Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) to help police the Galactic Rim means we will probably see him again.

"Season 4, yeah I've written it already," The Mandalorian creator Jon Favreau previously said of the series. "We have to know where we're going to tell a fully formed story. We had mapped it out, Dave [Filoni] and I, and slowly you start to write each episode. I was writing it during post-production. All of it has to feel like a continuation and one full story." He added, "[Dave's] doing Ahsoka, which I'm producing with him. He's the writer and showrunner on that. To understand what's happening on other shows.... Skeleton Crew all take place within the same Star Wars time period. There's a lot more things that we've got to keep in mind and also stuff that we've built up to from previous seasons of The Mandalorian as well."

What Is Ahsoka About?

Fan-favorite Star Wars hero Ahsoka Tano returns in the brand new series on Disney+. Rosario Dawson stars in Star Wars: Ahsoka, premiering August 23rd on the streamer. The series picks up after the events of The Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fett, in which we saw the former Jedi searching for Grand Admiral Thrawn (Lars Mikkelsen) and helping Luke Skywalker train Grogu. Ahsoka will be joined on her new mission alongside longtime allies Sabine Wren (Natasha Liu Bordizzo) and Hera Syndulla (Mary Elizabeth Winstead) as they attempt to track down Thrawn, who was last seen disappearing to the far reaches of space after a confrontation with Ezra Bridger (Eman Esfandi). Star Wars: Ahsoka is the latest live-action series from Lucasfilm's creative duo of Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni.

