The Mandalorian May Have Brought a Stormtrooper From Star Wars: The Force Unleashed Into Live-Action

As we’ve pointed out before, The Mandalorian is a treasure trove of references for Star Wars fanatics. Series creator and showrunner Jon Favreau has peppered in Easter Eggs referencing Willrow Hood’s ice cream maker from The Empire Strikes Back and even moments from the Star Wars Holiday Special. With the penultimate episode of the series, and the arrival of a platoon of Stormtroopers, the series brought in not only the Death Troopers from Rogue One but a Star Wars toy that had never been on screen before. In the season finale another major “Trooper” made their debut in dramatic fashion.

As pointed out by Reddit user /u/joshdaro4real, The Mandalorian made another deep cut in its season finale with the live-action debut of the Incinerator Stormtrooper. As the name implies, this soldier is a flame-thrower toting killer for the Imperials, whi previousl made his Star Wars debut in the 2008 video game Star Wars: The Force Unleashed. The Incinerator Stormtrooper is only on screen for a handful of seconds before being dispatched by none other than Baby Yoda, but that this variant previously only seen in a video game has now appeared on screen is an addition worth noting.

The second season of The Mandalorian has already been confirmed by Favreau, with the showrunner revealing earlier this week that the next batch of episodes will premiere in the fall of 2020. Other news regarding the series from this week revealed that “several established characters” from the nine film “Skywalker Saga’ will appeari n the second season, but which ones remains to be seen. Because The Mandalorian is set five years post-Return of the Jedi, it’s possible the character could connect with Jedi Master Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill), whose newly erected Jedi temple won’t be destroyed until six years before the events of The Force Awakens.

Other possibilities include Force-sensitive, centuries-old pirate queen Maz Kanata (Lupita Nyong’o), a recurring player in Disney-Lucasfilm’s sequel trilogy, or, possibly, a returned Boba Fett: the famed bounty hunter appeared to die in Return of the Jedi, but it has been widely speculated Fett could have been the mysterious figure who appears over the body of assassin Fennec Shand (Ming-Na Wen) in Episode 5, “The Gunslinger.” That chapter was set on Tatooine, the same planet where Fett met his apparent end.

We’re going to have to wait just a little while to see what happens to Din Djarin, Cara Dune, Greef Karga, and Baby Yoda, but at least we know when we can expect to see them all again. In the meantime, Disney+ is releasing brand new episodes of Star Wars: The Clone Wars to keep the adventure going.

