The Mandalorian’s Ming-Na Wen Reacts to Character Return

Star Wars: The Mandalorian's latest episode was filled with excitement and saw the return of some characters, including Fennec Shand. Fennec is played by Mulan and Agents of SHIELD star, Ming-Na Wen, and her return was a pleasant surprise. Last season, the character was left for dead, but we find out in "Chapter 14: The Tragedy" that Boba Fett (Temuera Morrison) found her and saved her by giving her some robotic parts. Fans of Wen were excited to see her back on the series, but they're not the only ones. As a longtime Star Wars fan, Wen is clearly glad to be back. In fact, she's taken to social media a bunch since yesterday to post about Fennec's return.

Between showing some love for Grogu/Baby Yoda, sharing fan art, and praising director Robert Rodriguez, there's a lot of great posts from Wen on Twitter and Instagram about the latest episode of The Mandalorian. She even shared ComicBook.com's article about how Mando (Pedro Pascal) appears to be building his own Avengers team. You can check out Wen's latest tweets, retweets, and IG posts below...