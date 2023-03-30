The Mandalorian Season 3: Are There Mandalorians Working for the Empire?

There was a whole lot to unpack in the latest episode of Star Wars: The Mandalorian, but the biggest takeaway is The Armorer (Emily Swallow) has tasked Bo-Katan Kryze's (Katee Sackhoff) with the role of bringing different Mandalorian clans with different beliefs together. However, that might be a harder task than The Armorer realized. Warning: Spoilers Ahead! At the end of the episode, Captain Teva (Paul-Sun Hyung Lee) comes across the wreckage of a prisoner transport ship in space. He quickly realizes that the ship was carrying Moff Gideon (Giancarlo Esposito), but the warlord's body wasn't there, meaning he escaped. In fact, another crucial piece of evidence left behind could mean Mandalorians are working for the Empire...

Captain Teva discovers a fragment of Beskar alloy, which means it was likely Mandalorians who took Moff Gideon from the New Republic. If Mandalorians are working for the Empire, the plan to unite different clans is going to be a much harder task for Bo-Katan. While rescuing Moff Gideon doesn't seem like the behavior of any Mandalorians we've met in the series so far, it wouldn't exactly be the first time someone in Beskar armor was working for the bad guys. While Boba Fett has reformed, he still worked with Darth Vader in The Empire Strikes Back, which means he may not have been the only person rocking a Mando suit in the Empire's employ.

What's Next For The Mandalorian's Third Season?

Brendan Wayne, who is one of the stunts doubles who plays Din Djarin, recently spoke with StarWarsNewsNet and teased some exciting final episodes of the current third season.

"So they try to give you something to different work with in [this show], and this season was no exception, and you'll see it in the next episode. You're gonna see something very different than you've seen in its presentation, and so it's amazing," Wayne shared. "For different reasons, different episodes have a lot of meaning, whether it's the enjoyment of the cast that came in for this episode, or the director I get to work with, or the story point I get to uphold in this moment. I don't think I've had my favorite [episode air] yet... There are some things that happen in the final episode that are pretty epic."

Wayne teased, "There's a scene coming up with Bo and Mando, and it is – I don't know which version they chose, as far as what was going back and forth between us, but I think it's going to... I had a great time doing that, and it was a lot of varying emotions came here and there, and this, there's just such a really cool quality that I felt that I was able to play around in as an actor – which most of the time you're not aware of it, you're in the moment and you go – but there's something about that, and the do-si-do that we had, while physical and verbal, was super-intense, and I think it's gonna be really cool. I think you're gonna enjoy it."

