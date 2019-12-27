What Is Baby Yoda’s Name in Star Wars: The Mandalorian?

The Mandalorian‘s first season has come and gone, leaving Star Wars fans with one common question: What is Baby Yoda‘s real name? First of all, unless the adorable little green space creature is named after Yoda himself, then the baby’s name is not Yoda. This being is not the same Yoda seen in previous Star Wars films as the well known Jedi character died years before The Mandalorian is taking place within the Star Wars universe. For now, fans will have to keep asking that question because Friday’s Chapter 8 episode of The Mandalorian is the final episode of the series, for now.

Spoilers for The Mandalorian Chapter 8 follow. Major spoilers!

By the end of The Mandalorian’s first season, Mando has assumed full on dad-like responsibilities for the creature referred to as fans as Baby Yoda. He received his signet and it was a symbol of being a two-person clan, meaning that Mando and the baby are headed off elsewhere in the galaxy to try to find the real parents and possibly the Jedi so that he can be trained properly. The future seems to be all about uncovering the mystery of the character and Yoda’s species.

Disney CEO Bob Iger has never referred to the creature as Baby Yoda. Instead, he only refers to the being as “The Child.” This might be in an effort to avoid confusion, emphasizing that the creature is definitely not a younger version of Yoda. Of course, it is possible that the baby never got a proper name.

Jon Favrearu, creator of The Mandalorian, shared a photo from the set of the show’s second season to his Instagram page. Fans can hope for more answers and insight as it regards the baby when the show returns with more episodes on Disney+, though a release date is not known. Late next year would be a safe bet, if production began at the time of Favreau’s post.

View this post on Instagram Greetings from the set of #TheMandalorian season 2 A post shared by Jon Favreau (@jonfavreau) on Nov 13, 2019 at 1:23pm PST

Meanwhile, the titiular character of The Mandalorian had his name revealed before the end of the first season, with the credits spelling it out as Din DJarin.

“(He)’s your iconically cool, flawed, mysterious, loner gunslinger that harkens to the best of the samurai movies and the westerns,” Pascal said about the character. “In talking to Jon I asked what I should be looking at. I know he loves movies, I love movies. ‘What would you like me to watch?’ I asked him. He immediately brought up Sergio Leone and Akira Kurosawa’s Yojimbo… He’s very samurai, Clint (Eastwood), and me. Just wedge me into those two iconic characters because he’s also, I love the opportunity to make him as human and accessible as possible, which is strange to say because it’s hard to get to him because he’s covered in armor from head to toe. But the idea is that he’s relatable, we’re all kind of covered in our own armor and terrified of taking that armor off, and that’s the thing that really crosses him over into a character that we’re all really going to want to follow.”

