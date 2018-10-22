Star Wars: George Lucas, Dave Filoni, and Jon Favreau Pose on the Set of ‘The Mandalorian’

Work is underway on the first live-action Star Wars series, set to debut on Disney’s new streaming service, and Lucasfilm is bringing some A-list talent to The Mandalorian.

The new series is being produced and written by Jon Favreau, with the first episode being directed by animation legend and Lucasfilm fan-favorite Dave Filoni. The two took a moment to pose alongside Star Wars creator George Lucas, uniting the past, present, and future of the franchise in one epic photo.

Videos by ComicBook.com

View this post on Instagram #theMandalorian A post shared by Jon Favreau (@jonfavreau) on Oct 19, 2018 at 6:25pm PDT

Favreau recently posted a photo with Lucas, showing that the former owner of Lucasfilm was on set for the production of The Mandalorian. Lucas tends to stop by the new films from time to time, lending his input or giving a ceremonial blessing to the productions.

In fact, while visiting the set of Solo: A Star Wars Story, Ron Howard revealed that Lucas actually helped direct one of the scenes.

Fans are eager to learn more about The Mandalorian, which will be set in the mysterious timeline between the end of Star Wars: Return of the Jedi and the beginning of Star Wars: The Force Awakens. Many fans are eager to learn about the formation of the New Republic and the rise of the First Order, not to mention the creator of the Knights of Ren, but it doesn’t seem like those stories will be tackled here.

Instead, The Mandalorian seems to be inspired by westerns, focusing on a lone warrior making his way though the far reaches of known space. At least, that’s what the synopsis released by Favreau indicates:

“After the stories of Jango and Boba Fett, another warrior emerges in the Star Wars universe. The Mandalorian is set after the fall of the Empire and before the emergence of the First Order. We follow the travails of a lone gunfighter in the outer reaches of the galaxy far from the authority of the New Republic.”

The cast of the new series has yet to be announced, but we do know that Filoni will be joined by fellow directors including Bryce Dallas Howard, Taika Waititi, and Rick Famuyiwa.

Favreau has gushed with excitement over this opportunity, and he’s assembled an all-star roster of talent to help make it happen.

“If you told me at 11 years old that I would be getting to tell stories in the Star Wars universe, I wouldn’t have believed you. I can’t wait to embark upon this exciting adventure,” Favreau said in a statement when the series was first announced.

There’s no word yet on when The Mandalorian will debut, but fans can expect to see the series on Disney’s new streaming service.