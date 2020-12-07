The Mandalorian: Why Did Boba Fett Let Cobb Vanth Keep His Armor For So Long?

✖

The second season of Star Wars: The Mandalorian has been a whirlwind. At the end of the season's first episode, fans were treated to a big surprise when Temuera Morrison popped up. It was rightfully assumed that the actor was playing Boba Fett 18 years after he played Boba's father, Jango Fett, in Star Wars: Attack of the Clones. Considering Boba was a clone of Jango and the prequels were set about 30 years before The Mandalorian, this was the perfect opportunity to bring Morrison in to play Boba. The Mandalorian takes place about five years after Star Wars: Return of the Jedi when Boba Fett fell into the Sarlacc pit. We know he survived the ordeal, but we have questions about his armor...

During the season two premiere, Din Djarin AKA Mando (Pedro Pascal) meets Cobb Vanth (Timothy Olyphant) who happens to have Boba Fett's armor. Mando strikes a deal with Cobb that will allow him to get the armor, which rightfully belongs to the Mandalorians. Mando eventually leaves with the armor and we find out in the latest episode, "Chapter 14: The Tragedy," that Boba Fett and Fennec Shand (Ming-Na Wen) have been following Mando in order to get the armor back. The question is: Why didn't Boba just take the armor from Cobb? Surely it would have been easier to take back his belongings from a regular ole marshal than from a Mandalorian. Well, we have some theories...

First (and this is the nicest idea), maybe Boba Fett saw that Cobb needed the armor to protect the town of Mos Pelgo. Maybe Boba Fett is a softie at heart who saw his armor being used for the greater good and decided to leave it alone. Perhaps Boba was keeping an eye on things, so when Mando got a hold of his goods, he decided to claim what was rightfully his.

Second, there's always a chance that Boba Fett spent the last few years recovering from the Sarlacc, too weak to win back his armor. Perhaps teaming up with Fennec gave him the extra (wo)manpower he needed to reclaim what was his.

Third (and this seems the least likely), maybe Boba had no idea Cobb Vanth had his armor. Perhaps he heard tell of the folks in Mos Pelgo teaming up with the Tuskin Raiders to destroy a monster. That surely had to be big news on Tatooine. Maybe Boba came snooping around and happened to witness Mando with the armor.

Why do you think Boba Fett didn't take his armor from Cobb? Was it one of the reasons we listed or do you have another theory?

New episodes of Star Wars: The Mandalorian debut on Disney+ on Fridays.