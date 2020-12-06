The Mandalorian: How Is Fennec Shand Still Alive?

✖

Star Wars: The Mandalorian's latest episode, "Chapter 14: The Tragedy," saw the return of some major characters. Not only did Temuera Morrison show up as Boba Fett after playing Jango Fett in Star Wars: Attack of the Clones, but Ming-Na Wen also reprised her role as Fennec Shand. We know how Boba Fett survived the Sarlacc pit in Star Wars: Return of the Jedi, but what about Fennec? Last season, she was shot by Calican (Jake Cannavale) and left for dead. At the end of the episode, a pair of feet approached her body and many have speculated that it was Boba Fett. Before the season began, we actually included Fennec on our list of characters we'd like to see return and wondered how she might have survived. We guessed that cybernetics could be involved, and we weren't wrong!

Mando (Pedro Pascal) comes face to face with Boba and Fennec, and they explained how they came to be together. "She was left for dead on the sands of Tatooine, as was I. But fate sometimes steps in to rescue the wretched," Boba Fett tells Mando. "In my case, Boba Fett was that fate," Fennec replies. She then opens her shirt to reveal circuits and wires in her stomach. "And I am now in his service," she proclaims.

It's unclear just how much of Fennec is now made up of robot parts, but considering the severity of her wounds, we're guessing it's a fair amount. Fixing up humans with cybernetics is not uncommon in Star Wars. In fact, Fennec's stomach looked a lot like Luke Skywalker's arm did after Darth Vader cut off his hand in Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back.

We're just glad to see Wen is back in action, and we hope we'll be seeing more of her on Disney+. This year, she also made a cameo appearance in Mulan, which was to honor the fact that she voiced the animated version of the character back in 1998. Wen also just ended her seven-year run on ABC's Agents of SHIELD as Agent Melinda May. Many fans are hoping to see the character pop up again. In fact, Wen recently replied to a fan's tweet calling for her to be in Disney+'s Hawkeye series.

