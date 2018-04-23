Star Wars Day Arrives Early With a Massive Sale

May the 4th aka Star Wars Day festivities are kicking off a little early thanks to a massive sale from ThinkGeek! Currently, the sale includes hundreds of items that have been discounted by as much as 80%. You can shop the entire sale here, but we’ve picked out a few of our favorite items to get you started:

• Star Wars Plush Bouquet 3.0: $49.99 (38% off)

• Star Wars R2-D2 Coffee Press: $24.99 (38% off)

• Star Wars Darth Vader Blazer: $89.99 (25% off)

• Star Wars Death Star Waffle Maker: $24.99 (38% off)

• Star Wars Millennium Falcon Multitool: $19.99 (33% off)

• Star Wars Darth Vader Teapot Set: $44.99 (25% off)

• Star Wars Han Solo Fridge: $129.99 (19% off)

• Star Wars R2-D2 Bluetooth Speakerphone: $19.99 (60% off)

There are a lot more Star Wars deals where this came from, so head on over to ThinkGeek to check out the rest. If you see several things that you like, and you want to save a few extra bucks, keep in mind that shipping is free on orders of $75 or more. There’s definitely some fun stuff in here for graduates and cool moms for Mother’s Day.

On a related note, Entertainment Earth is expecting a new shipment of The Black Series Dark Revan figure in August, and you can secure your figure right here for $21.99. In most places, getting your hands on the Star Wars The Black Series Darth Revan figure will set you back between $50 and $90 thanks to markups.

Dark Revan (Knights of the Old Republic) was stripped of canon status but subtly teased in The Last Jedi with a kyber crystal that appeared in the film. This crystal was officially described in the Star Wars: The Last Jedi: The Visual Dictionary as a “recovered Jedi Crusader pendant”. That might open the door for Darth Revan to officially appear in the future, which makes this figure more collectible than ever (not to mention the similarities with Kylo Ren). The full description for the Darth Revan figure is as follows:

“The enigmatic former hero of the Jedi Civil War, Darth Revan continued to play a pivotal role in the ongoing war between the Sith Empire and the Galactic Republic.”

“Recall moments of intense battle with this Star Wars Black Series 6-inch Darth Revan figure that includes a signature accessory and features premium deco across multiple points of articulation. Kids and adults alike can re-create the exciting stories of good versus evil in a galaxy far, far away with this Star Wars Black Series 6-inch Darth Revan action figure from Star Wars, designed for iconic role play and ultimate collectability.”

