Todd McFarlane Shares Epic Spawn Manger Scene With Baby Yoda

Image Comics legend Todd McFarlane has created his own tiny Spawn/Star Wars crossover, with a manger scene that features characters from his long-running, creator-owned comic all celebrating the birth of “The Child” from The Mandalorian (colloquially called “Baby Yoda”). The irony, of course, is that Spawn has a lot of connections to Hell, so placing characters from the story in the context of a manger scene parodying the birth of Christ is kind of on-the-nose in terms of how it looks when you have the Child surrounded by four Spawns, one winged “Angel Spawn,” and two Violator-style demons (all in toy form, obviously).

The Mandalorian has been a big hit on Disney+ since it debuted last month, but probably the biggest contribution it has made to popular culture yet is the introduction of The Child, which has one viral. Demand for merch has created both official and unofficial apparel, toys, and the like ahead of the Christmas holiday.

Earlier this month, McFarlane took to social media to show fans his art process, using Baby Yoda as the example.

When he’s not doing instructional videos and interacting with fans on social media, McFarlane is hard at work trying to get his live-action reboot of Spawn off the ground. Though it’s been in a sort of development hell for years, McFarlane promised earlier this month the movie was getting made.

“Right now it’s being polished by another writer-director from the script that we handed him. He’s supposed to be done with it here in a few weeks, and then once we sort of go back and forth and tighten it up a little bit, then we’re going into Hollywood and we’re gonna get a yes or no,” McFarlane said. “Here’s what I can tell you: I have people with money on the sidelines. There are people that are gonna help me make this movie. The question is, do we go into Hollywood, make a deal with Hollywood, go and make the production, and then come back? Or do I take the outside money, go make it, and then come back to Hollywood?”

“Either way, the movie’s coming,” he continued. “It’s not an ‘if,’ it’s a ‘when.’ I just think that it would be better for the process if we could attach one of the studios in advance, and then go put it out. Because then we’d be able to make an announcement of the release date, and a couple things that matter to the fans, knowing that it’s coming instead of making it and trying to get the release date later.”

New episodes of The Mandalorian are added to Disney+ every Friday. If you haven’t signed up for Disney+ yet, you can try it out here.