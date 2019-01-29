Disney Fans Think ‘Toy Story 4’s Bo Peep Looks Like Rey From ‘Star Wars’

Disney and Pixar made things official this week and revealed that Bo Peep would be returning to the Toy Story franchise after being mysteriously absent from 2010’s Toy Story 3. Along with the announcement, Bo Peep got her own character poster for Toy Story 4, and fans can’t help but compare her new look to another popular Disney character.

With a cape billowing from her back, and a long staff at her side, Bo Peep looks like she’s become action hero while she’s been gone. As a matter of fact, she looks a lot like Daisy Ridley‘s Rey from Star Wars.

One fan on Reddit put the poster side-by-side with a shot of Rey from Star Wars: The Force Awakens, and the two characters look eerily familiar. Take a look!

As the image indicates, Bo Peep will be very different from the porcelain doll that many fans will remember from the first two Toy Story movies. Since she’s made of porcelain, and not plastic like the other toys, Bo has become chipped and faded over time. So, since she hasn’t really been spending her time with playful children, Bo has been on the road, adapting to the world around her.

When Bo and Woody finally reunite, they will learn that their relationship isn’t what it once was. It doesn’t take long for them to realize how far apart they’ve actually grown.

“Bo’s taken control of her own destiny,” said Toy Story 4 director Josh Cooley. “While Woody was watching Andy grow up, Bo gathered dust until she took it upon herself to head out into the world. And when Woody shows up, they can’t believe that they’ve found each other again.”

Also returning to the franchise is Annie Potts, who voiced Bo Peep in both Toy Story and Toy Story 2. After two decades away, she will finally have the opportunity to reprise her role once again.

“She is modern, independent, capable and confident,” said Potts of her character. “Bo is written and conceived to be inspiring as she has weathered life’s ups and downs with grace. I aspire to that.”

Toy Story 4 hits theaters on June 21st.