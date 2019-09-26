Triple Force Friday Reveals Two New Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker Characters

Triple Force Friday is on the way soon as October 4th inches ever closer, and merchandise announcements are trickling out. Two new Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker characters were revealed during a recent YouTube livestream. A number of the actors featured in the film get to see themselves in toy form, which is pretty hysterical. The Lego offerings delivered the two new characters though.

Boolio and Babu Frik are the two newest aliens in the Star Wars universe, and they’ll be a part of The Rise of Skywalker. Boolio came out of that impressive new Lego Millenium Falcon that was announced. Babu Frik is an accessory that comes along with the Hasbro Black Series C-3PO figure. Somewhat strange to get some new characters during a fun livestream, but the news is here in whatever form it comes in.

The actors bent over backward not to say anything specific about Boolio as the stream was going on. Boolio’s presence with the Falcon playset hints that he could be very important to the overall narrative of The Rise of Skywalker. However, when it came to Babu Frik, the tone of the whole thing flipped. Anthony Daniels is especially fond of the droid builder and his close proximity to C-3PO hints that he could be pretty impactful to the story as well.

More merchandise is, of course, coming down the pipe as the celebration of The Rise of Skywalker, Star Wars: The Mandalorian, and Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order is coming in early October. The entire Triple Force Friday reveal linked above delivered just a taste of what is to come from so many retailers around this film. As fans will remember, the first Force Friday debuted all the way back in September of 2015 to celebrate The Force Awakens.

Force Friday has become somewhat of a staple in establishing these new films as there was one before Rogue One: A Star Wars Story and another before Star Wars: The Last Jedi. Even Solo: A Star Wars Story got into the act with a smaller scale Friday celebration of its own. The scale is markedly larger this time around as this new trilogy is preparing for the end. More surprises abound, and established characters in the new trilogy are seeing their roles fleshed out ahead of this event. Not to mention the new video game offering getting a moment in the sun as well. Winter is going to be very interesting this year.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker opens in theaters on December 20th. Other upcoming Star Wars projects include a new film trilogy from Game of Thrones creators DB Weiss and David Benioff, the new trilogy by The Last Jedi director Rian Johnsson, and the upcoming Disney+ TV series The Mandalorian, and series following Obi-Wan Kenobi, and Cassian Andor.