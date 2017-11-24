Norman Reedus Treks Hawaii In ‘Ride With Norman Reedus’ Clip

AMC has provided an exclusive clip from the next episode of Ride with Norman Reedus, following Reedus across Hawaii with photographer Patrick Hoelck.

Throught Monday’s new episode, Reedus and Hoelck will journey across Hawaii’s big island on two wheels. Along their journey, the two riders will take in local customs such as fishing, ukuleles, and exploring volcanoes.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The series follows The Walking Dead star and motorcycle enthusiast as he hits the open road to explore local biker culture and celebrate the best and brightest motorcycle collectors, mechanics and craftsmen around the country. Each episode will feature Reedus and a riding companion — a fellow actor, musician, friend or local chopper fanatic — as they journey to custom bike shops, tattoo parlors, collectors’ warehouses, or a roadside smokehouse… with plenty of time for unplanned detours and tire changes.

Norman kick started season two in Spain alongside The Walking Deadcastmate Jeffrey Dean Morgan and a few hundred thousand fans. Additional episodes this season follow Norman hitting the Low Country of Savannah, Georgia with comedian Dave Chappelle, taking on his home turf of New York City with famed chef Mario Batali, and much more.

Ride with Norman Reedus airs Mondays at 9pm ET. The Walking Dead airs Sundays at 9 pm ET on AMC. For complete coverage and insider info all season long, follow @BrandonDavisBD on Twitter.