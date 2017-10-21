After the Dead: Greg Nicotero Breaks Down ‘The Walking Dead’ Episode 100

Immediately following Sunday night’s premiere of The Walking Dead‘s eighth season, ComicBook.com’s After the Dead will break down the episode with executive producer Greg Nicotero.

Nicotero has been a key part of The Walking Dead since its earliest seasons, with his 21st overall episode as a director airing as the Season 8 premiere. Early on, Nicotero developed the make-up styles creating the shows iconic and terrifying walkers, filling the world with the undead on the show’s set since 2010.

Episode 8×01 is titled, “Mercy.” The official synopsis for Mercy reads, “Rick and his group, along with the Kingdom and Hilltop, have banded together to bring the fight to Negan and the Saviors.”

After the Dead is hosted by ComicBook.com's The Walking Dead insider Brandon Davis, joined by expert and mega-fan Janell Wheeler.

The hot topic heading into Sunday’s episode, in addition to the show’s milestone 100th episode, is the recently announced crossover between The Walking Dead and its Fear the Walking Dead sibling series. Davis and Wheeler will break down their favorite theories and possible ways for the shows to collide, while Nicotero will offer a tease of what and when to expect the crossover to arrive on AMC.

Previously, stars of The Walking Dead such as Ross Marquand, Khary Payton, Josh McDermitt, Michael Cudlitz, Katelyn Nacon, and Austin Amelio have appeared on After the Dead.

