After the Dead: Exclusive Greg Nicotero Interview Following ‘The Walking Dead’ Mid-Season Premiere

Following The Walking Dead‘s Mid-Season Eight premiere, ComicBook.com’s After the Dead will be live to recap the episode with executive producer Greg Nicotero.

Nicotero directs Episode 8×09 (titled: “Honor”) which will be the last for Carl Grimes actor Chandler Riggs. The executive producer of the AMC zombie drama connected with ComicBook.com via Skype for an exclusive interview to offer insight of the very personal days on set with Riggs and the rest of the show’s cast and crew, as well as preview the show’s future and the upcoming crossover with Fear the Walking Dead. After the Dead begins at 10:22 pm ET on ComicBook NOW’s Facebook page and ComicBook.com Orginals’ YouTube channel.

After the Dead will also feature insight from Riggs, himself, who joined the show in its first season. Beginning his role as Carl Grimes at the age of nine, Riggs exits the AMC show at eighteen years old.

“Every single character death is different, every nuance and every moment,” Nicotero said. “When you’re dealing with someone who has been on the show from the beginning, form literally the end of the first episode, it was rough. I mean, aside from one of our original cast members going, I think the idea that it was someone that we grew up with, he was nine-years-old when we started the show. He was a little kid. I think, for me, mostly what I wanted to make sure was that these characters had an opportunity to acknowledge how Carl had interacted with them. You think about Daryl and you think about the people that had known him from the beginning and I think that was really important.”

ComicBook.com’s After the Dead is hosted by The Walking Dead insider Brandon Davis and fellow expert Janell Wheeler. During the 30-minute episode viewable for free on the official ComicBook NOW Facebook page and ComicBook.com Originals YouTube channel, Davis and Wheeler will engage a live comment section and share their thoughts of The Walking Dead‘s most recent episodes as well as what to expect from future installments.

The Walking Dead returns for the second half of its eighth season on February 25, 2018. Fear the Walking Dead will debut its fourth season after The Walking Dead concludes its eighth, at 10 pm ET on April 15.