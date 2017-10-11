Andrea’s Shocking ‘Walking Dead’ Comic Death Will Be Figured Out For TV Show

The Walking Dead broke fans’ hearts earlier this year when the comic series killed off the fan-favorite character of Andrea Grimes. While the live-action counterpart of the character has been dead on the AMC series for several seasons, showrunner Scott Gimple promises the TV show will bring the moment to life.

While visiting the set of The Walking Dead‘s 100th episode in May, just weeks after Andrea’s death had been published, ComicBook.com sat down with Gimple to talk about the milestone for the AMC series. As it turns out, the showrunner is an avid reader of The Walking Dead comics.

“I read them basically in real time,” Gimple said. “I still read it as a fan. I read it before the show as a fan. When I do read it, it’s strangely compartmentalized from this. It’s the same experience. So any sort of, ‘What the hell?’ Is just straight to do with the story, not at all how it relates to the show. I know the show will figure it out. I mean, with [Andrew getting bit], of course we’ll tell it very differently because the character isn’t with us, but I wasn’t happy to see that neck bite.”

This, of course, is scary news for fans of Michonne. The Danai Gurira character has adopted more of Andrea’s comic book role for television than any other on the AMC series.

Luckily, the death is years away should the TV series choose to attribute the moment to Michonne in Andrea’s absence, complete with the unforgettable living-funeral the character experienced on her final pages.

“I would say, just as a fan, [that funeral] in some ways might be a parallel, especially since she was with him, to Dale’s death,” Gimple said. “Which, was also a living funeral. And I’ve not even read it, yet. But I know Robert does those sort of parallels. I’m looking forward to it. Yeah, I didn’t think she was going to get out of that, in any way. That was a one way ticket.”

The Walking Dead's sibling series Fear the Walking Dead airs Sunday nights at 9 pm ET on AMC. The Walking Dead will return for its eighth season on October 22, 2017. The Season Eight premiere will mark 100 episodes overall for the popular AMC series.