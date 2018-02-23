Andrew Lincoln Sings Epic ‘The Walking Dead’ Goodbye To Chandler Riggs

The Walking Dead cast members seem to have unique goodbyes as their characters are written out of the characters. None will compare, however, to Chandler Riggs‘ farewell song from Andrew Lincoln.

“I’m never gonna have to say Carl, again,” Lincoln says to start the video. “The minuses far outweigh the pluses, so I’d like to dedicate this song to you.” He then begins belting a rendition of Camila Cabello’s “Havana” with the words being remixed to fit Rick and Carl’s journey through The Walking Dead.

Videos by ComicBook.com

See the video to believe it for yourself below!

🎶“God I hate those frickin’ zombies. They keep eating all my friends and family.”🎶 Tune in this Sunday at 9/8c to say goodbye to Carl. #TWD pic.twitter.com/lZQrxCh5Ld — The Walking Dead AMC (@WalkingDead_AMC) February 23, 2018

“Chandler, oh la la, half of my heart is in Chandler, oh la la,” Lincoln sings. “He came from east or west Atlanta, oh la la. You know I love you so much, Chandler, oh la la. God, I hate those freakin’ zombies. They keep eating all of my friends and family. But I will get to see you soon. ‘Cause you’re coming to London, soon. Chandler, oh la la, half of my heart died with Chandler, oh la la. He comes from east or west Atlanta, I don’t know. He’s pretty southern, that I do know, you know I can’t begin to say how much I miss you.”

The back half of The Walking Dead‘s eighth season will begin with Carl’s death as Rick Grimes‘ only son succumbs to a bite mark revealed in Episode 8×08 and attained in Episode 8×06.

“I won’t miss having to go through anymore death dinners and watching other characters, any other cast members that I’m really a part of, go,” Carl actor Chandler Riggs told ComicBook.com. “I’ve actually loved my time on the show, I don’t regret any of it ever. It was definitely the best experience that I could ever ask for. I’m okay with being off the show, it was definitely an experience that I’ll never forget.”

Following The Walking Dead‘s Mid-Season Eight premiere on Sunday night, ComicBook.com’s After the Dead will be live to recap Chandler Riggs’ final episode with executive producer Greg Nicotero and more word from Riggs himself at 10:22 pm ET on ComicBook NOW’s Facebook page and ComicBook.com Orginals’ YouTube channel.

The Walking Dead returns for the second half of its eighth season on February 25, 2018. Fear the Walking Dead will debut its fourth season after The Walking Dead concludes its eighth, at 10 pm ET on April 15. For complete coverage and insider info all year long, follow @BrandonDavisBD on Twitter.