Danai Gurira On Balancing ‘The Walking Dead’ And ‘Avengers: Infinity War’

Filming an Avengers movie and episodes of The Walking Dead might not be as difficult as it sounds.

Danai Gurira was doing just that in late 2016 and early 2017, as Black Panther and Avengers: Infinity War claimed her for several months for the part of Okoye while The Walking Dead‘s seventh and eighth seasons were in production in 2016’s Fall and 2017’s Spring seasons. As it turns out, though, Marvel’s Wakandan nation and the zombie apocalypse’s Alexandria are actually quite close in production proximity.

“Really, it does help [that they’re so close],” Gurira told press on the set of Avengers: Infinity War, about 10 miles away from the Senoia, Georgia set of The Walking Dead.

The locations aren’t the only thing lending themselves to Gurira’s ability to be a major part of both franchises. “It also helps that one needs me bald and the other one needs me wigged, so it really works out,” Gurira said. “They’re really happy with that. ‘Yeah, keep it bald. It’ll make the wig go on easier.’ If I grow a ‘fro, they wouldn’t like it so much. It’s a good balance. They’re both such awesome people on either side. They want each other’s stories told.”

The Marvel family quickly welcomed the actress with open arms.

“I met some awesome, astounding people,” Gurira said. “Really, we worked together to collaborate and build the specifics of this world. There were so many astounding details that the team came up with, Mr. Coogler and Marvel. It felt like it was a really collaborative, intricate, intense process that I think will birth a pretty beautiful child.”

