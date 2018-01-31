‘Black Panther’ Pays Tribute To ‘The Walking Dead’ Stuntman John Bernecker

The upcoming release of Marvel Studios‘ Black Panther will pay tribute to John Bernecker, a stuntman who passed away on the set of AMC‘s The Walking Dead.

Bernecker was 33-years-old when he passed away after an injury on the Senoia, Georgia set of the zombie drama but had recorded stunt work on Black Panther in Atlanta prior to the accident. During the Black Panther movie, the Ryan Coogler-directed film gives the performer who spent his career making other stars look better a moment of face time ahead of an action sequence.

To avoid spoilers ahead of Black Panther‘s release, Bernecker’s appearance in the film comes toward the end of its first act. Appearing in a crowded casino, Bernecker’s face stands out while he wears a black suit among gamblers, spies, and Wakandans. It is no close up shot but those who know Bernecker’s face will certainly spot him in the center of the frame.

The moment was revealed at an advanced screening of Black Panther.

“John passed away this week, after he was injured doing something he loved: helping tell stories that excite, entertain, and give people an escape,” The Walking Dead showrunner Scott Gimple said at San Diego Comic Con. “He helped make movies and shows for people like everybody in this room. John was someone beloved in the stunt community; someone who trained other people and helped them break into the business. He was living his dream, and he helped other people do the same thing. We didn’t really know if we should do this panel today, but we wanted to be here for you. And we wanted to tell you about John, and we wanted to show you what we’ve all been working on.”

Bernecker may be spotted again in the upcoming Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Jeffrey Dean Morgan action-flick Rampage coming out later this year. The episode of The Walking Dead which Bernecker was working on upon the accident’s taking place has already aired. The AMC show returns for the second half of its eighth season on February 25. Black Panther hits theaters on February 16, 2018.