Chandler Riggs Reveals Carl’s Final Moments On ‘The Walking Dead’

Carl’s final moments on The Walking Dead will have a major impact on the characters around him if Chandler Riggs‘ recent comments are any indication.

“It is gonna be some of Carl’s final moments in the next episode,” Riggs told EW. “And though you can see that the story is coming to an end, he does have a lot to say because he’s been watching Rick over the last however many years, and has been learning from him and seeing every mistake that he’s made and every right decision. And he’s turned out to be a really well-shaped leader — kind of suited for this world and an icon for the new age. And so Carl’s just really going to be trying to teach Rick as much as he can.”

While Riggs initially sounded as though his character was killed in an effort to provide a narrative which keeps Negan alive, the actor is now promising a long-lasting impact on the characters immediately around him. “He’s definitely leaving behind a really long-lasting legacy, which was the coolest part about playing those final moments — knowing that Carl was going to have such a lasting impact on the story,” Riggs said.

Regardless of the larger story created by Carl’s death, the February 25 Episode 8×09 will be one The Walking Dead fans want a tissue box for. While the actor had an “emotional” time on set, he was glad to have The Walking Dead veteran Greg Nicotero directing his final episode. “It was definitely really nice to have a familiar face to work with for my last episode,” Riggs said. “Every episode with any director is going to be great, but it was nice having Greg there for the last one.”

Riggs joined The Walking Dead when he was just 10 years old. The actor has been with the AMC series long enough to take him through his eighteenth birthday and has since moved to the West Coast where he is pursuing both acting and musical careers.

The Walking Dead returns for the second half of its eighth season on February 25, 2018.