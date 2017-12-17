Chandler Riggs Shows Off New Post-‘Walking Dead’ Haircut

The Walking Dead‘s Chandler Riggs has shed his classic Carl Grimes look after eight years in the role.

Spoilers for The Walking Dead Episode 8×08 follow.

Riggs took to Twitter to show off his new look over the weekend, having completely trimmed the long hair which had grown on him courtesy of the lack of hair stylists in The Walking Dead‘s apocalyptic setting. It’s yet another confirmation that Riggs’ Carl Grimes will in fact die when The Walking Dead returns for the rest of its eighth season.

Check out the photos in the posts below.

new hair who dis pic.twitter.com/fHq22R5I3C — chandler riggs (@chandlerriggs) December 16, 2017

Riggs captioned the photo with a joke surrounding his hair but added in a later tweet, “I feel so exposed like a naked mall rat or something.” Riggs mother Gina-Ann Riggs also celebrated the haircut, sharing photos on Instagram.

“No more mullet!” Riggs’ mother wrote. Her son, after all, had been sporting a mullet recently for a film role which was being shot in Alabama. Check out her side by side photos below!

Riggs also gave credit to the salon in a follow-up post, which also featured more looks at her son’s hair!

“Better pics,” she wrote in the photo which credits Salon Glass and Spa for their work. Check it out below.

Carl Grimes actor Chandler Riggs has confirmed the death of Carl himself on several occasions — which should be enough to silence the cries for his bite to be from a Whisperer.

“In the comics, [showrunner] Scott [Gimple] was trying to figure out why there was a hole between Rick slitting Negan’s throat at the end of the All Out War arc and then there’s the time jump and Negan is alive and in prison and Rick didn’t kill Negan,” Riggs told THR. “Scott was trying to figure out how to bridge the gap between Rick not wanting to kill Negan and Rick also really wanting to kill Negan, which he does right now [in the show’s story]. Scott’s way to get around that was to make Carl this really humanitarian figure and person who could see the good in people and see that people can change and not everyone out there is bad. That’s what Carl’s talk to Rick was in this episode: there’s no way that they can kill every one of the Saviors and not everyone is a bad person and there has to be some way forward than just killing people.”

Riggs is truly finished with The Walking Dead beyond production of its ninth season, barring a cameo appearance in flashback form should the show call for it.

The Walking Dead returns for the second half of its eighth season on February 25, 2018.