Chandler Riggs Auditioned For Spider-Man And Han Solo

Before learning he would exit The Walking Dead, Chandler Riggs was looking to get his next big role in Hollywood with some huge Disney properties.

The zombie drama’s Carl Grimes actor confirmed to ComicBook.com that he auditioned for parts in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and the Star Wars franchise — which would have had to have taken place well over a year ago. “I auditioned for Spider-Man,” Riggs said. “I auditioned for Han Solo, all those big movies. I would love to do something like that. It would be awesome, especially now that I have a lot more free time, it would be really, really cool.”

Ultimately, the titular roles in Spider-Man: Homecoming and Solo: A Star Wars Story would go to Tom Holland and Alden Ehrenreich, respectively.

Riggs wouldn’t have been the first Walking Dead alum to land a part in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Shane Walsh actor Jon Bernthal became The Punisher in the Netflix pocket of the Marvel Studios’ precious on-screen continuity during Daredevil’s second season before getting a pair of standalone seasons with his character’s name in the title. Soon after, Michonne actress Danai Gurira became Okoye in Black Panther, which is currently smashing records at the box office. As comic book franchises continue to dominate at the box office, the young actor will inevitably have more opportunities to land such roles.

Riggs has already caught up with former co-stars like Bernthal regarding his exit from The Walking Dead and says everyone shared a common reaction to the news of Carl’s death. “I think everyone’s reaction was just surprise because it was definitely unexpected by everyone,” Riggs said. “Yeah, it was definitely weird talking about to them. It was nice to know I wasn’t alone there.”

As for Gurira’s role in Black Panther, Riggs may be a fan of the Marvel Cinematic Universe but the days leading up to his final episode of The Walking Dead have been a little too demanding for him to dedicate three hours to heading out and watching the film. “I haven’t seen it yet,” Riggs admits. “I was super busy the past few days and I can’t wait to see it but I hear nothing but good things about it.”

The Walking Dead returns for the second half of its eighth season on February 25, 2018. Fear the Walking Dead will debut its fourth season after The Walking Dead concludes its eighth, at 10 pm ET on April 15.