Chandler Riggs to Appear On ‘Talking Dead’ This Sunday

Following the Mid-Season Eight premiere of The Walking Dead, Chandler Riggs will join Chris Hardwick for Talking Dead.

Episode 8×09, titled, “Honor,” will be Riggs last episode of the AMC show since joining at the age of ten in its first season. After being bitten by a walker in Episode 8×06, Riggs’ Carl Grimes revealed a bite mark to his father Rick and step-mother Michonne while huddled in the Alexandria sewer system hiding from Negan. Heartbreaking photos from the episode revealed how he spent his final day and Riggs will only further the devastation by recapping the episode and his time on the series during the recap show.

Talking Dead will start at 10:22 pm ET, following the extended episode of The Walking Dead. There is no word on whether or not other The Walking Dead stars will appear on Talking Dead with Riggs just yet, but many fans are hoping to see Rick Grimes actor Andrew Lincoln and Michonne actress Danai Gurira on the couch beside him.

The synopsis for The Walking Dead Episode 8×09 reads, “The fight continues in other communities as core members face hard decisions.”

“All of the back eight is this terrible death,” Lincoln told ComicBook.com. “This emotion is unending throughout the whole cast and, I think, it’s palpable. The cost of this battle is much more full because of what happened.”

“He’s lost the things that he’s fighting this war for,” Lincoln adds. “That has a huge effect on him and it changes him irrevocably.”

“He has his extended family,” the actor noted. “He’s not Judith’s father but he’s her dad. And, of course, Michonne. They’re in love. But this is… There are times in the back eight that I felt that the show was very courageous in that we didn’t know what we’re doing. Season 1 through 4, we’re still investigating and work out what the show is. Still, I think we’re trying to do that, but it felt like a bit like those seasons in this back eight.”

The Walking Dead returns for the second half of its eighth season on February 25, 2018. Fear the Walking Dead will debut its fourth season after The Walking Dead concludes its eighth, at 10 pm ET on April 15.