‘Talking Dead’ Host Chris Hardwick Sued Over Failed Podcast

Talking Dead host and former Nerdist head Chris Hardwick is in hot water again, this time over an alleged broken agreement over a podcast. According to new reports from TMZ, Hardwick has been sued by podcast company Cadence13 over claims Hardwick dropped his podcast in the midst of a two-year contract. Legal documents obtained by the gossip website indicate Hardwick was advanced a sum of $1 million.

Because of the alleged breach of contract, Cadence13 is reportedly suing for $606,000, the amount the company was unable to recuperate through the sales of advertising. Hardwick stopped recording new episodes of his podcast ID10T after sexual abuse accusations first surfaced last June. After an investigation by AMC, Hardwick was soon reinstated as the host of Talking Dead and no charges were filed.

“Following a comprehensive assessment by AMC, working with Ivy Kagan Bierman of the firm Loeb & Loeb, who has considerable experience in this area, Chris Hardwick will return to AMC as the host of Talking Dead and Talking with Chris Hardwick,” AMC Networks said in a statement at the time of his reinstatement. “We take these matters very seriously and given the information available to us after a very careful review, including interviews with numerous individuals, we believe returning Chris to work is the appropriate step.”

Previous reports suggest upwards of two dozen employees on Talking Dead left the show after Hardwick returned.

