Watch Chris Hardwick’s Tearful Return to ‘Talking Dead’

Last night, Chris Hardwick returned as the host of Talking Dead, following an investigation into allegations of abuse made by his ex-girlfriend, Chloe Dykstra. Hardwick’s first new episode came on the heels of the midseason premiere of Fear the Walking Dead.

Instead of starting the show with a brief recap of the episode, as he usually does, Hardwick began with a message of gratitude to the fans of The Walking Dead, many of whom were outspoken in their support of the host.

While the full episode of Talking Dead is available to stream from AMC, you can watch the clip of Hardwick’s return in the Twitter video below.

“Normally I recap the show we’re about to talk about here, but instead I really just want to take a minute and say that I am so appreciative to be standing here right now,” Hardwick said at the top of the show.

“And I want to thank you, the Walking Dead community, for all of your support these last couple of months. This show is not just a job to me. This is a vital part of my life. This has been a sanctuary these last seven years we’ve been here. This has been with me through good times and bad times, and I have so much gratitude to you the fans, and the producers, and the amazing casts of both these shows for allowing me to come here and be a part of this community every week.

“This is what this is. This is a community. And we’re on the precipice of a lot of changes on both Walking Dead shows in the coming weeks and months. And I’m so looking forward on going on that journey with you. And I’ve said the following words a million times, countless times, and I have never been more thankful than I am in this very moment to say to you, that I am Chris Hardwick and this is Talking Dead.”

Before getting into the events of Fear the Walking Dead‘s premiere, Hardwick also thanked Yvette Nicole Brown, who filled in for him while the investigation was underway.

“Oh my god, I’m sorry. First of all, before we start this, I just — I want to thank everyone for being here. But I just have to say to Yvette Nicole Brown, you are such an amazing friend,” Hardwick said. “You are a gift on this planet and you stepped in and did amazing jobs at the Comic-Con panel and last week on the preview special, and I just — I have so much appreciation for you. You are so much a part of this family and I was honored to have you sit-in. You are my true friend and I just love you so much.”

New episodes of Talking Dead air on Sunday nights on AMC following Fear the Walking Dead and The Walking Dead.

Fear the Walking Dead returns for the back half of its fourth season on Aug. 12th at 9 p.m. ET on AMC. The Walking Dead returns for its ninth season on Oct. 7th.