Chris Hardwick Returns to ‘Talking Dead’ Tonight

After a roller coaster of an off-season, Talking Dead will return on Sunday night with host Chris Hardwick.

Following Fear the Walking Dead‘s Mid-Season Four premiere and a new episode of Preacher, the Dead recap show will discuss the events of Fear’s return with Colman Domingo and Lisandra Tena. The episode is scheduled to begin at 11:04 pm ET. Domingo plays Victor Strand on Fear, while Tena played Lola in Season Three but the character wasn’t lucky enough to survive the various groups encountering one another at the Mexican dam.

During the Talking Dead’s off-season in Fear the Walking Dead‘s Mid-Season Four hiatus, Hardwick was accused of sexual harassment and blacklisting by his ex-girlfriend Chloe Dykstra. AMC moved quickly to temporarily suspend Hardwick from their network while conducting an investigation in regards to the allegations against Hardwick. After completing the investigation, the network announced it would rehire the talk show host on July 25.

“Following a comprehensive assessment by AMC, working with Ivy Kagan Bierman of the firm Loeb & Loeb, who has considerable experience in this area, Chris Hardwick will return to AMC as the host of Talking Dead and Talking with Chris Hardwick,” AMC Networks said in a statement. “We take these matters very seriously and given the information available to us after a very careful review, including interviews with numerous individuals, we believe returning Chris to work is the appropriate step.”

A recent report from TheWrap revealed a “female executive producer and a ‘handful’ of the approximately 25 people who work on the talk show show left after Hardwick was reinstated last month, according to multiple individuals with knowledge of the situation.”

Fear the Walking Dead Episode 4×09 is titled, “People Like Us.” The official synopsis for People Like Us reads, “Morgan tries to help Alicia and this fractured group of survivors as a storm brews.” People Like Us is written by Anna Fishko and directed by Magnus Martens.

Fear the Walking Dead returns for the back half of its fourth season on Aug. 12th at 9 p.m. ET on AMC. The Walking Dead returns for its ninth season on Oct. 7th. For more updates and insider info all year long, follow @BrandonDavisBD on Twitter!